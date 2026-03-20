

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is transcending traditional aerial boundaries, venturing boldly into the realm of space operations. With the activation of a dedicated Space Training Cell at the College of Air Warfare (CAW) in Hyderabad, the IAF signals its intent to cultivate a new cadre of space-savvy warriors.

This facility, now fully operational, equips officers with the expertise to navigate the complexities of near-space environments, blending air power with cosmic capabilities.





Underpinning this shift is the IAF's ongoing development of a comprehensive doctrine for near-space operations. This doctrinal framework extends the service's responsibility from the conventional 20 km altitude—hitherto the edge of airspace—upwards into the near-space domain, typically spanning 20 to 100 km. Here, the thin atmosphere blurs the lines between aeronautics and astronautics, demanding innovative tactics and technologies.





At the heart of this evolution lies a critical mission: intercepting hypersonic ballistic missiles (HBMs) that threaten to dominate near-space trajectories. These weapons, capable of speeds exceeding Mach 5, manoeuvre unpredictably at altitudes where traditional air defence systems falter. The IAF aims to pioneer countermeasures, leveraging agility and precision to neutralise such threats before re-entry.





Complementing these efforts is the Defence Space Agency (DSA), established in 2019 under the Integrated Defence Staff. The DSA manages vital space-based assets for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), precise positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT), as well as secure communications. These pillars enable real-time situational awareness, crucial for near-space engagements.





The Space Training Cell at CAW represents a cornerstone of human capital development. Pilots and ground crew undergo specialised modules on satellite operations, orbital mechanics, and counter-space warfare. Simulations replicate hypersonic intercepts, fostering decision-making under the unique physics of near-space, where drag is minimal and velocities soar.





India's indigenous space program, spearheaded by ISRO, provides a robust foundation. Collaborations yield dual-use technologies like the GSAT series for encrypted comms and the Cartosat constellation for high-resolution ISR. The IAF integrates these with platforms such as the Akashteer air defence system, evolving it for space-layer defence.





Near-space operations demand novel platforms. The IAF eyes high-altitude long-endurance (HALE) UAVs like the TAPAS-BH-201, capable of 30+ km loiter times, and future hypersonic vehicles akin to DRDO's HSTDV. These assets bridge the gap, offering persistent vigilance and rapid response in contested near-space.





Countering hypersonic threats requires layered defences. The IAF doctrine emphasises boost-phase intercepts using space-based sensors for early warning, cueing ground-based systems like the S-400 or indigenous AD-1 missiles. Directed energy weapons (DEWs) and kinetic kill vehicles emerge as promising tools for precision strikes at extreme altitudes.





Geopolitically, this expansion responds to regional provocations. China's hypersonic arsenal, including the DF-17 and YJ-21, and Pakistan's nascent programs underscore the urgency. India's Agni-V and BrahMos-II developments mirror this, but defensive parity demands IAF dominance in near-space.





The DSA's ISR suite, bolstered by RISAT radar imaging satellites, delivers all-weather targeting data. PNT from NAVIC ensures metre-level accuracy for missile guidance, while secure comms via military-grade transponders maintain command chains amid jamming threats.





Training evolves beyond classrooms. The CAW's cell incorporates virtual reality for orbital pursuits and collaborative exercises with ISRO and DRDO. Joint missions, like the recent Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle trials, validate concepts, paving the way for operational squadrons.





Budgetary commitments reflect priority. The 2025-26 defence allocation earmarks funds for space augmentation, including 36 additional satellites and CAW infrastructure upgrades. Public-private partnerships with Tata Advanced Systems and Bharat Electronics accelerate indigenisation.





Challenges persist. Near-space's vacuum-like conditions strain air-breathing engines, necessitating scramjet advancements. Cyber vulnerabilities in space assets demand robust hardening, while international norms like the Outer Space Treaty constrain weaponisation rhetoric.





However, the IAF's vision remains undeterred. By 2030, projections envision a dedicated near-space wing, integrating manned fighters with unmanned swarms for multi-domain superiority. This fusion redefines air power, extending India's strategic depth skywards.





Global precedents inspire. The US Space Force's orbital warfare and Russia's Cosmos intercepts highlight the stakes. India, however, leverages asymmetric advantages: cost-effective launches and a burgeoning private space sector like Skyroot and Agnikul.





The mantra 'the sky is no longer the limit' encapsulates this paradigm shift. As the IAF masters near-space, it not only safeguards the homeland but positions India as a pre-eminent space-faring military power, ready for the hypersonic age.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







