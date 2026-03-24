



Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, in collaboration with the Physical Research Laboratory, have made a ground breaking discovery about the Moon's deep interior. This work promises to significantly enhance India's upcoming Chandrayaan-4 mission.





The study delves into rare iron- and titanium-rich rocks called ilmenite-bearing cumulates (IBC). These formations are thought to date back 4.3 to 4.4 billion years.





At that ancient time, a vast ocean of molten rock, known as the magma ocean, blanketed the Moon. As it cooled, denser mineral layers sank into the lunar depths. These layers preserved a vital record of the Moon's early evolution. The team's findings, published in Geochimica et Cosmochimica Acta, stem from meticulous laboratory simulations.





To probe these primordial materials, scientists recreated the extreme conditions of the lunar interior. They subjected samples to pressures reaching 3 gigapascals—equivalent to depths far beneath the Moon's surface—and temperatures surpassing 1,500°C. Such harsh environments mimic the Moon's mantle processes.





These high-pressure experiments unveiled how IBC rocks undergo partial melting. They interact dynamically with the surrounding mantle, generating magmas akin to the titanium-rich basalts spotted on the lunar surface. This provides a crucial experimental framework for interpreting lunar samples from future missions.





Professor Sujoy Ghosh, a lead researcher, highlighted the significance. "These results offer a way to better understand the origin and evolution of lunar samples," he stated. This is especially timely with sample-return missions on the horizon, including India's own ambitions.





A key revelation concerns magma formation under varying conditions. At elevated temperatures, moderately titanium-rich melts emerge directly, forming intermediate-Ti basalts. Lower temperatures, however, yield very high titanium melts. These evolve into even more titanium-enriched, magnesium-depleted compositions.





Before reaching the surface, these intense melts mix with other rising magmas. This intricate interplay accounts for the high-Ti basalts identified by previous lunar missions, such as Apollo. It resolves a puzzle that has intrigued scientists for decades.





The research also illuminates magma dynamics deep within the Moon. At shallower pressures, these melts buoyantly ascend, fuelling surface volcanism. Yet at greater depths, some magmas become denser and sink back into the mantle. This bidirectional flow suggests a lively process termed mantle overturn.





Such overturn reshapes our view of the Moon's interior as static. Instead, it reveals a dynamic system where materials cycle vigorously. This challenges earlier models and enriches predictions about lunar geology.





The implications extend directly to Chandrayaan-4, India's pioneering sample-return endeavour. Slated for later this decade, the mission will collect lunar Regolith and return it to Earth. This marks a leap beyond Chandrayaan-3's 2023 soft landing near the south pole.





Understanding titanium-rich material origins is vital for mission success. It aids in pinpointing landing sites rich in scientifically prized rocks. Experts from ISRO's Space Applications Centre have flagged certain regions as both safe and treasure troves of data.





These areas balance low hazard risks with high geological value. Titanium signatures, detectable via orbital surveys, will guide precise selections. The IIT findings sharpen interpretations of such remote sensing data, boosting accuracy.





Orbital spacecraft like Chandrayaan-2 have already mapped titanium hotspots. Yet linking surface observations to deep origins remained elusive. This study bridges that gap, forecasting where IBC-derived magmas surfaced.





For Chandrayaan-4, this means smarter sample strategies. Returning IBC-influenced rocks could unlock Moon formation tales. It would reveal how the magma ocean crystallised and how the mantle evolved over billions of years.





Professor Ghosh elaborated to India Today: "We are deciphering how these peculiar titanium-rich magmas arise deep inside the Moon and erupt to the surface." He stressed its relevance: "When India retrieves lunar rocks, we must know their formation depths and historical insights."





India's lunar program has accelerated impressively. Chandrayaan-1 detected water ice in 2008. Chandrayaan-2 orbited successfully despite a lander hiccup. Chandrayaan-3 triumphed with a south pole touchdown, confirming water and analysing soil.





Chandrayaan-4 builds on this, deploying two modules: a propulsion one for ascent and a rover for sample gathering. The rover will traverse, collect, and transfer specimens. The propulsion craft lifts off, re-enters Earth's atmosphere, and parachutes down.





Technological hurdles abound, from autonomous sampling to safe return. Yet ISRO's track record inspires confidence. The IIT research equips scientists to maximise scientific yield from these hard-won samples.





Globally, this aligns with a lunar renaissance. NASA's Artemis programme eyes crewed returns. China's Chang'e missions advance sample returns. Private players like Intuitive Machines test commercial landers.





India's contributions stand out for indigenous innovation. Amid self-reliance drives like Atmanirbhar Bharat, Chandrayaan-4 showcases homegrown prowess. The Kharagpur study exemplifies how Earth-based labs propel space feats.





Laboratory science thus paves lunar paths. Simulating gigapascal pressures demystifies billion-year-old events. It equips missions to decode the Moon's story, from magma oceans to volcanic plains.





Titanium-rich basalts, concentrated in Oceanus basins, hold clues to mantle heterogeneity. Were they uniform or patchy? The experiments suggest localised melting in IBC layers, fostering diversity.





This heterogeneity influences volatile retention, like water in magmas. Chandrayaan-3 hinted at hydration; future samples will quantify it. Such data informs habitability prospects for sustained lunar presence.





Mantle overturn models predict crustal recycling. Sinking magmas could ferry heat, sustaining long-term volcanism. This explains why lunar maria formed late, up to a billion years post-Moon birth.





For Chandrayaan-4 planners, these insights refine rover paths. Avoiding steep craters ensures safety while targeting ilmenite fields. Spectral data from prior missions, reanalysed with new models, sharpens targets.





ISRO's south pole focus persists, prized for water ice and permanent shadows. Yet titanium riches lie more equatorward, in basaltic maria. Chandrayaan-4 may blend poles with plains for comprehensive sampling.





Ethical and strategic angles emerge too. Sample returns demand protocols against contamination. India joins international accords, sharing data for collective gain.





This Kharagpur breakthrough underscores academia's role in space. Collaborations between IITs, PRL, and ISRO exemplify synergy. As Chandrayaan-4 launches, expect these findings to echo in mission briefings.





Ultimately, the 4.4-billion-year-old mystery unravels. From molten oceans to titanium magmas, the Moon's archive opens. India's science propels it forward, blending ancient enigmas with modern exploration.





Agencies







