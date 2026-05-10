



India has marked a major breakthrough in hypersonic missile development with the Defence Research & Development Laboratory of DRDO successfully conducting an extensive long-duration test of its Actively Cooled Full Scale Scramjet Combustor, announced PIB.





The test was carried out at the Scramjet Connect Pipe Test Facility in Hyderabad on 9 May 2026, achieving a remarkable run-time of over 1,200 seconds.





This builds upon the earlier milestone achieved in January this year when a similar combustor test ran for over 700 seconds, demonstrating progressive advances in India’s hypersonic propulsion program.





The combustor has been designed and developed by DRDL and realised through close collaboration with industry partners. This achievement places India at the forefront of advanced aerospace capabilities and emerging warfighting technologies.





The scramjet engine tested is a supersonic air-breathing system that utilises indigenously developed liquid hydrocarbon endothermic fuel, high-temperature thermal barrier coatings, and advanced manufacturing processes.





The validation of the actively cooled scramjet combustor design, alongside the capabilities of the state-of-the-art SCPT facility, underscores India’s growing technological maturity in hypersonic propulsion.





The successful ground test has been hailed as a solid foundation for India’s hypersonic cruise missile development program. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, industry partners, and academia, describing the achievement as a landmark step in strengthening the nation’s strategic deterrence and future missile capabilities.





Secretary of Defence R&D and DRDO Chairman Dr Samir V. Kamat also lauded the teams involved, emphasising the importance of this milestone in advancing India’s long-term hypersonic ambitions.





This test is significant because hypersonic cruise missiles require sustained powered flight at speeds exceeding Mach 5, and scramjet propulsion is the critical technology enabling such performance. The actively cooled combustor ensures thermal stability during prolonged operation, a challenge that has limited many global programs.





India’s ability to achieve over 1,200 seconds of continuous scramjet operation demonstrates readiness for integration into full-scale flight systems. It also builds upon earlier hypersonic technology demonstration milestones, including the Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle test in 2020 and subsequent long-range glide vehicle trials.





Globally, only a handful of nations have achieved comparable scramjet endurance tests. Russia and China have operational hypersonic systems, while the United States continues to face delays in fielding fully deployable platforms.





India’s progress, therefore, represents a significant leap in narrowing the technological gap and establishing indigenous capability in one of the most complex areas of aerospace engineering.





The combination of advanced fuels, thermal management systems, and precision manufacturing has enabled this success, and it is expected to accelerate the timeline for India’s hypersonic cruise missile induction.





The achievement also highlights the growing role of Indian industry and academia in defence R&D. By realising critical components and supporting advanced test facilities, domestic partners are contributing to a self-reliant ecosystem in strategic technologies. This aligns with the broader vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat in defence, ensuring that future missile systems are designed, developed, and produced indigenously.





With this milestone, India has demonstrated that it is entering a decisive phase in hypersonic missile development.





The ability to sustain scramjet combustion for long durations is a prerequisite for operational deployment, and the successful validation of the actively cooled full-scale combustor marks a turning point in the nation’s strategic weapons program. It signals that India is well on course to field hypersonic cruise missiles capable of redefining deterrence and power projection in the Indo-Pacific region.





PIB







