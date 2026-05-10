



India has now officially confirmed possession of two MIRV-capable missile systems: the Agni Prime in the 2000 km category with around three re-entry vehicles, and the Advanced Agni in the 5000 km+ category capable of carrying six to eight re-entry vehicles.





This marks a decisive leap in India’s nuclear deterrence posture, placing the country firmly among the select group of nations with operational MIRV technology.





India’s announcement comes on the heels of the successful flight-trial of the Advanced Agni missile equipped with Multiple Independently Targeted Re-Entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha.





The missile was tested with multiple payloads, each directed towards different targets spread across the Indian Ocean Region. Telemetry and tracking were carried out by a network of ground and ship-based stations, which monitored the missile’s trajectory from lift-off until the impact of all payloads.





Flight data confirmed that all mission objectives were achieved, validating the robustness of the MIRV system and the precision of India’s missile guidance technologies.





The Agni-Prime, a newer addition to the Agni family, is a cannisterised, road-mobile, two-stage solid-propellant missile with a range of approximately 2000 kilometres. It has now been confirmed to possess MIRV capability, able to carry around three re-entry vehicles.





This makes it a highly versatile system for regional deterrence, providing India with the ability to strike multiple targets within shorter ranges while maintaining survivability against missile defence systems. Its compact design and mobility also enhance operational flexibility, ensuring rapid deployment and concealment.





The Advanced Agni, with a range exceeding 5000 kilometres, represents India’s entry into the intercontinental category of ballistic missiles. With the ability to carry six to eight re-entry vehicles, it significantly enhances India’s nuclear strike capability.





A single missile can now engage multiple strategic targets spread across vast distances, complicating adversary defence planning and strengthening India’s second-strike credibility. This capability is particularly vital in the context of evolving threat perceptions in the Indo-Pacific region, where India faces challenges from both China and Pakistan’s expanding missile arsenals.





Globally, MIRV technology is held by only a handful of nations, including the United States, Russia, China, France, and the United Kingdom. India’s confirmation of two MIRV-capable systems firmly places it within this exclusive league.





The strategic implications are profound: MIRV systems make missile interception far more difficult, increase destructive potential, and reduce the number of missiles required for wider strike coverage. This not only enhances deterrence but also ensures survivability of India’s nuclear arsenal against pre-emptive strikes.





The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), with support from Indian industry, has spearheaded the development of these systems. The trials were witnessed by senior DRDO scientists and Indian Army officials, underscoring the collaborative effort between scientific institutions and the armed forces.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, the Army, and industry partners, stating that these achievements add incredible capability to India’s defence preparedness amid growing regional and global uncertainties.





The confirmation of MIRV capability in both the Agni-Prime and Advanced Agni systems signals the maturation of India’s missile ecosystem. It demonstrates not only technological sophistication but also strategic foresight in ensuring credible minimum deterrence.





With parallel developments in hypersonic weapons, long-range anti-ship missiles, and the forthcoming Agni-6 program, India is steadily reshaping its strategic posture to meet future challenges.





Agencies







