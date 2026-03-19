



India has embarked on an ambitious path to bolster its air power with plans for sixth-generation fighter jets, a development that signals a bold leap in military aviation technology.





The Standing Committee on Defence has urged the Ministry of Defence to formulate a comprehensive roadmap for the development and acquisition of these advanced aircraft. This initiative underscores the critical need for the Indian Air Force to maintain a robust stance amid evolving global threats.





The committee's recommendation emphasises the necessity of sixth-generation capabilities to preserve India's competitive edge on the international stage. It aligns seamlessly with the nation's drive towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing, often termed Atmanirbhar Bharat. Defence officials highlight that these jets will integrate stealth features, artificial intelligence, and cutting-edge weaponry into a single formidable platform.





Currently, only a handful of nations deploy fifth-generation fighters. The United States leads with the F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning-II, renowned for their stealth and sensor fusion. China fields the Chengdu J-20, a large twin-engine stealth jet, while Russia operates the Sukhoi Su-57, which boasts supermanoeuvrability and advanced avionics.





India itself is advancing its indigenous fifth-generation programme through the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). This twin-engine stealth fighter, currently in the prototype phase, is designed for air superiority, multirole missions, and deep penetration strikes with reduced radar detectability.





The AMCA represents a crucial stepping stone towards more sophisticated sixth-generation platforms.





Sixth-generation fighters promise to revolutionise aerial combat paradigms. Artificial intelligence will play a pivotal role, enabling autonomous mission planning, real-time decision-making, and swarm coordination with unmanned systems. Concepts of optionally manned or fully autonomous operations are gaining traction, allowing pilots to disengage from high-risk scenarios.





Directed energy weapons, such as high-powered lasers and microwave systems, are expected to feature prominently. These can neutralise incoming missiles or drones instantaneously with minimal collateral damage. Adaptive smart skins on the airframe could dynamically alter radar signatures, while robust cyber-defence suites would safeguard against electronic warfare and hacking attempts.





The global race for air dominance is intensifying. The United States is spearheading the Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) programme, envisioning a family of systems including manned fighters, loyal wingman drones, and space-based sensors. This aims to counter peer adversaries like China and Russia by 2030s.





In Europe, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Japan collaborate on the Global Combat Air Program (GCAP), formerly known as Tempest. This sixth-generation jet emphasises AI-driven combat clouds and collaborative combat aircraft. Meanwhile, France, Germany, and Spain are advancing the Future Combat Air System (FCAS), focusing on system-of-systems integration with hypersonic capabilities.





China, too, is aggressively pursuing sixth-generation technologies, with reports of secretive projects incorporating quantum sensors and hypersonic weapons. India's entry into this arena positions it as a key player in Asia, countering regional imbalances and enhancing deterrence against neighbours like China and Pakistan.





The Standing Committee's directive calls for a detailed strategy encompassing timelines, funding, and technological partnerships. This includes leveraging public-private collaborations, such as those with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and private firms. Indigenous development will draw on DRDO's expertise in stealth materials, AI algorithms, and propulsion systems.





Challenges abound, including the need for next-generation engines with adaptive cycle technology for superior thrust and fuel efficiency. India must also invest in simulation centres, hypersonic wind tunnels, and AI supercomputing to accelerate prototyping. International collaborations, potentially under frameworks like QUAD, could provide access to critical technologies without compromising sovereignty.





Successful realisation of sixth-generation fighters would transform the IAF's operational envelope. These jets could dominate contested airspace through networked warfare, integrating with space assets, AWACS, and loitering munitions. They would ensure India's strategic autonomy in an era of great power competition.





This roadmap fortifies national security by future-proofing the air force against asymmetric threats and peer conflicts. It embodies India's ascent as a defence technology powerhouse, ready to rival global leaders in aviation innovation.





Agencies







