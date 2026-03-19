Tulsi Gabbard, the US Director of National Intelligence, has issued a stark warning regarding Pakistan's advancing missile capabilities during a Senate Intelligence hearing on worldwide threats.





Speaking in Washington, DC, she highlighted that Pakistan's long-range ballistic missile developments could potentially encompass intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) with sufficient range to strike targets within the US homeland.





Gabbard emphasised the broader risks posed by state actors pursuing enhanced kinetic and cyber warfare capabilities. She noted that while the United States maintains a secure nuclear deterrent against strategic threats, nations including Russia, China, North Korea, Iran, and Pakistan are actively researching and developing diverse missile delivery systems.





These systems, capable of carrying nuclear or conventional payloads, increasingly place the US homeland within their operational range.





According to the intelligence community's assessment, the number of missiles posing threats to the US is projected to surge dramatically. By 2035, this figure could exceed 16,000 missiles, up from the current estimate of more than 3,000. This escalation underscores the growing proliferation of advanced missile technologies among adversarial states.





Gabbard singled out China and Russia as the most persistent and active threats in this domain. Both nations are aggressively pursuing research and development efforts aimed at creating advanced delivery systems designed to penetrate or bypass US missile defences. Their programs represent a direct challenge to American strategic superiority.





North Korea has already achieved a troubling milestone, with its ICBMs demonstrating the ability to reach US soil. The intelligence community assesses that Pyongyang remains committed to expanding its nuclear arsenal, further heightening risks to continental America.





Iran's potential looms large as well. Gabbard revealed that Tehran has previously demonstrated space launch vehicles and related technologies that could be adapted to develop a militarily viable ICBM before 2035. Should Iran decide to pursue this path, it could significantly alter the regional and global threat landscape.





Returning to Pakistan, Gabbard explicitly stated that its long-range ballistic missile program 'potentially could include ICBMs with a range capable of striking the homeland.' This assessment marks a notable escalation in US intelligence evaluations of Islamabad's strategic ambitions, traditionally focused on regional deterrence against India.





The context of Pakistan's missile advancements is rooted in its longstanding nuclear program, which has evolved since the 1980s. Systems like the Shaheen series and the more recent Ababeel multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicle (MIRV)-capable missile already provide medium- to intermediate-range strike options. However, indications of solid-fuel technology and larger boosters suggest a push towards greater reach.





US intelligence tracks these developments closely, particularly given Pakistan's receipt of technical assistance from China and North Korea in the past. The integration of MIRV technology and improved guidance systems could enable Pakistan to overcome ballistic missile defence architectures, amplifying the strategic implications.





From an Indian perspective, this revelation intensifies longstanding concerns over Pakistan's arsenal. New Delhi has invested heavily in its own missile defence systems, including the Prithvi Air Defence (PAD) and Advanced Air Defence (AAD) interceptors under the Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) program. Pakistan's potential ICBM pursuit could necessitate further enhancements to India's two-tiered shield.





Geopolitically, Gabbard's testimony arrives amid strained India-Pakistan relations, exacerbated by recent border skirmishes and cross-border terrorism. Pakistan's military, under the stewardship of its Strategic Plans Division, oversees nuclear and missile assets, often justifying expansions as countermeasures to India's Agni-V and BrahMos capabilities.





The US has historically imposed sanctions on entities linked to Pakistan's missile program, such as the National Development Complex, under the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR). Gabbard's comments may signal renewed scrutiny, potentially affecting bilateral defence ties, including Pakistan's F-16 sustainment packages.





Broader implications extend to global non-proliferation efforts. The intelligence community's projection of over 16,000 threatening missiles by 2035 highlights the erosion of arms control frameworks, reminiscent of Cold War dynamics but complicated by multiple actors.





North Korea's cyber prowess adds another layer, with its 2025 cryptocurrency heists reportedly netting $2 billion. These funds, per US assessments, bolster the regime's strategic weapons development, including missile programmes.





China's hypersonic glide vehicles and fractional orbital bombardment systems (FOBS) exemplify the technological frontier, while Russia's Avangard hypersonic weapon challenges existing defences. These innovations could inspire similar pursuits by secondary powers like Pakistan.





For India, monitoring Pakistan's trajectory aligns with its 'no first use' nuclear doctrine and credible minimum deterrence posture. The Agni-VI, under development with a projected 10,000-12,000 km range, positions New Delhi to counter extended threats, including potential Chinese collaborations with Islamabad.





Gabbard's hearing underscores the interconnected nature of global missile threats. As Director of National Intelligence, her role in shaping US policy could influence alliances, with India benefiting from strengthened Quad and iCET frameworks to counter shared risks from China and its proxies.





Critically, this disclosure serves as a clarion call for enhanced intelligence sharing, missile defence investments, and diplomatic pressure on proliferators. The spectre of Pakistani ICBMs reaching the US mainland reframes South Asian security dynamics on a truly global scale.





ANI







