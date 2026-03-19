



India is bolstering its naval presence in the Gulf of Oman by deploying additional warships to ensure the safe passage of its fuel carriers through the battle-ravaged Strait of Hormuz.





This move comes amid escalating military tensions in West Asia, where the ongoing war has severely disrupted global oil supplies, reported Hindustan Times.





The Strait of Hormuz, a vital chokepoint for 20 per cent of the world's crude oil, stands effectively closed following attacks by the United States and Israel on Iran. According to sources familiar with the developments, Iran is expected to permit Indian vessels to traverse the strait under escort, prompting New Delhi to ramp up its maritime security measures.





With this additional deployment, the number of Indian warships operating in the wider region east of the strait will rise to six or seven. Currently, three Indian naval vessels are stationed in the Gulf of Oman, providing protection for fuel carriers heading towards India's west coast.





Earlier this week, an Indian warship successfully escorted an India-flagged oil tanker from the UAE's Fujairah port out of the Gulf of Oman, marking a key operation amid the chaos. Fujairah's strategic importance has grown, serving as a critical hub for oil trade bypassing the strait during these tensions.





Twenty-two India-flagged vessels remain stranded west of the strait, as reported by the Ministry of Shipping. In a recent success, two LPG carriers—Shivalik and Nanda Devi—delivered 92,712 metric tonnes of LPG to Indian ports after navigating the strait under naval watch last week. Shivalik's arrival at Mundra Port underscores the navy's effective safeguarding efforts.





This enhanced deployment builds on Operation Sankalp, India's long-standing maritime security initiative in the region. Launched in 2019 following earlier incidents in the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman, the operation aims to reassure Indian-flagged merchant vessels and maintain freedom of navigation.





The Indian Navy has maintained a continuous presence since then, with warships conducting round-the-clock patrols. No official statement has been issued by the navy regarding its expanded role since the war erupted on 28 February, though sources indicate a proactive stance to protect vital energy imports.





India's reliance on the strait for energy security cannot be overstated. The nation imports a significant portion of its crude oil and LPG through this route, making disruptions a direct threat to its economy and energy supply chains.





The broader conflict, pitting the US and Israel against Iran, has sent oil markets into turmoil. Global crude prices have surged due to the supply shock from the Hormuz blockade, with ripple effects felt worldwide, including in energy-dependent economies like India's.





Meanwhile, the Indian Navy continues its anti-piracy patrols in the Gulf of Aden, a commitment unbroken since 23 October 2008. At any given time, one warship is deployed there to safeguard Indian sea-borne trade, bolster seafarer confidence, and deter pirate threats.





This dual deployment highlights India's balanced approach to maritime security: addressing immediate war-related risks in the Gulf while upholding longstanding obligations elsewhere. The navy's operations demonstrate operational readiness and strategic foresight in a volatile geopolitical landscape.





As tensions persist, further naval reinforcements could be anticipated, ensuring that India's commercial shipping interests remain shielded. The success of recent transits offers cautious optimism, but the fluid situation demands vigilant monitoring.





HT







