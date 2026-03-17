India is set to launch a strategic maritime crane manufacturing scheme, designed to sever its dependence on Chinese-made port equipment, reported ET Infra.





This bold initiative aligns with the nation's ambitious goal of expanding container handling capacity from the current 27 million TEU to a staggering 175 million TEU within the next decade. By fostering domestic production, India seeks to bolster supply chain resilience and national security in its rapidly growing maritime sector.





The plan draws parallels with recent pushes in container manufacturing, where government incentives have spurred local capabilities. Officials anticipate offering 20-30% capital subsidies alongside 15% operational expenditure support for five to seven years. These measures aim to level the playing field against Chinese pricing dominance, which currently accounts for roughly 70% of global crane production.





At its core, the scheme targets India's near-total reliance on foreign suppliers, particularly from China, which has created vulnerabilities in port infrastructure development. Delays in crane deliveries from Chinese manufacturers have repeatedly hampered projects, underscoring the urgency for self-sufficiency. Timely local production would ensure smoother execution of port expansions and upgrades.





India's container handling capacity is poised for explosive growth, with projections indicating a rise to 40 million TEU within five years. This surge reflects surging trade volumes, modern port developments, and investments from global operators such as DP World and APM Terminals. Major projects like the Vadhvan port will demand thousands of cranes, creating a vast market to anchor the manufacturing ecosystem.





The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways is spearheading the effort, crafting a comprehensive subsidy framework to lure both international heavyweights and domestic firms. Production-linked incentives will make locally built cranes cost-competitive, mirroring successful models in other strategic sectors. This approach promises not just import substitution but also export potential in the long term.





Supporting infrastructure plays a pivotal role, building on a ₹10,000-crore investment in domestic container manufacturing. The crane scheme forms part of a broader maritime renaissance, including India's aspiration to rank among the top five global shipbuilding nations by 2047. These interconnected initiatives signal a shift towards an indigenous maritime industrial base.





Security concerns further propel the move, as over-reliance on Chinese equipment raises risks amid geopolitical tensions. Domestic manufacturing would mitigate supply disruptions, enhance technological sovereignty, and integrate advanced features like automation and IoT for smarter ports. It also aligns with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, prioritising strategic autonomy in critical infrastructure.





Private sector participation is expected to accelerate, with firms gaining from scale economies driven by mega-ports. Operators handling high volumes will prefer reliable local suppliers, reducing lead times from months to weeks. This could catalyse job creation in engineering, fabrication, and logistics, injecting vitality into coastal economies.





Challenges remain, including technology transfer and skill development to match global standards. Yet, partnerships with established players could bridge these gaps swiftly. The scheme's success hinges on sustained policy support, ensuring subsidies translate into viable enterprises rather than short-term props.





This initiative positions India as a maritime manufacturing hub, fortifying its trade gateways against external shocks. By 2035, a robust domestic crane industry could underpin the 175 million TEU target, transforming ports into engines of economic growth and strategic leverage.





ET Infra







