



The Indian Air Force is entering a decisive phase in its effort to arrest squadron depletion, with the long-delayed induction of the TEJAS MK-1A now under critical review.





A high-level technical and program evaluation is scheduled for May 2026 at Air Headquarters in New Delhi, where Hindustan Aeronautics Limited will present its first batch of aircraft for operational acceptance.





This meeting carries exceptional weight, not only because the program is running over two years behind schedule, but also because it will determine whether HAL’s offerings meet the Air Force’s stringent combat benchmarks.





The review coincides with a leadership transition at HAL. Ravi Kota, widely regarded as the driving force behind the operationalisation of the Light Combat Aircraft program, will assume charge as Chairman and Managing Director on 1 May 2026, following the retirement of Dr. DK Sunil.





Selected by the Public Enterprises Selection Board from a panel of eight candidates, Kota’s elevation is seen as a continuity-driven but execution-focused choice by the Government.





His appointment comes at a time when HAL’s delivery credibility is under direct scrutiny from its largest customer, the IAF.





Known as the “LCA Man”, Kota currently serves as Director (Operations) at HAL and has been deeply involved in TEJAS production planning, systems integration, and program execution.





The upcoming review will therefore serve as his first operational credibility test before Air Chief Marshal AP Singh and the Air Force command structure. For HAL, this is not a routine vendor-customer interaction but a defining moment in its relationship with the IAF.





Sources indicate that despite the urgent requirement for fresh combat aircraft, the Air Force has categorically ruled out any dilution of operational standards to accommodate HAL’s delivery commitments.





HAL has informed the service that five TEJAS MK-1A aircraft are in deliverable configuration, but Air Headquarters has insisted that physical readiness alone will not suffice. Full mission reliability across critical combat parameters must be demonstrated before induction.





The IAF’s scrutiny will centre on three non-negotiable domains. First is weapons firing validation, requiring certified performance across the aircraft’s missile envelope in both air-to-air and precision strike roles.





Second is radar and electronic warfare suite integration, where sensor fusion, threat detection, and survivability architecture are considered battlefield essentials.





Third is end-to-end weapons delivery and fire-control performance, encompassing carriage, release, avionics, software, and pilot-weapon interface reliability under operational conditions.





While peripheral refinements may continue post induction, there is no room for compromise on these foundational war fighting capabilities.





The TEJAS MK-1A project has slipped nearly two years due to external supply-chain disruptions and internal integration challenges.





Delayed delivery of GE F404 engines from the United States disrupted HAL’s production sequencing, while integration of advanced avionics, AESA radar, and electronic warfare systems proved more complex than anticipated.





These factors have repeatedly pushed back HAL’s promised handover dates. For the IAF, however, May 2026 marks the point where the program must shift from manufacturing assurance to operational confidence.





HAL is contracted to supply 83 TEJAS MK-1A fighters, a fleet central to India’s effort to stabilise squadron strength and reduce import dependence.





Any further delay in establishing acceptance confidence on the first five aircraft will cast a shadow over the broader production and induction roadmap. For Ravi Kota, the review is therefore far more than a routine induction discussion.





As the architect of the TEJAS production ecosystem and now HAL’s chief, he must defend HAL’s preparedness claims and convince the Air Force that the company can move from delayed prototype confidence to disciplined series-delivery assurance.





In many ways, the May interaction will serve as the first definitive indicator of whether HAL under Kota can restore program momentum, customer confidence, and institutional trust in India’s most visible indigenous fighter production line.





Agencies







