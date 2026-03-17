



The LPG tanker Nanda Devi has arrived at Vadinar port in Jamnagar, Gujarat, marking a significant moment for India's energy security.





This vessel, carrying 46,500 metric tons of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), reached Indian shores on Tuesday, just one day after the tanker Shivalik docked successfully. The timely arrival underscores India's determined efforts to secure vital energy supplies despite escalating geopolitical tensions.





Nanda Devi's journey concluded with preparations for a ship-to-ship (STS) transfer at the harbour. The cargo is slated for transfer to MT BW Birch, which will handle onward distribution across the country. This operation highlights the logistical precision required to mitigate supply disruptions in a volatile global market.





The tanker's return follows the precedent set by Shivalik, which arrived at Mundra Port on Monday with approximately 40,000 metric tons of LPG. Of that shipment, 20,000 metric tons are being unloaded at Mundra, while the remainder heads to Mangalore. These back-to-back successes demonstrate the resilience of India's maritime supply chains.





Navigating the Strait of Hormuz proved particularly challenging for Nanda Devi. This narrow waterway, squeezed between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, serves as a critical artery for global trade, transporting about one-fifth of the world's oil. Amid the ongoing Israel-Iran war, the strait has become a hotspot of conflict, raising fears of blockades or attacks on commercial shipping.





The safe passage was no accident. Coordinated efforts by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the Shipping Corporation of India, the Indian Navy, and even the Iranian Navy ensured the tanker's security. Crew members expressed profound gratitude to the Indian Navy for escorting them through this perilous route, crediting their vigilance for a trouble-free transit.





Chairman of the Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), Sushil Kumar Singh, personally welcomed the vessel upon arrival. He interacted with the captain and crew as preparations for cargo operations got underway. This gesture symbolised national appreciation for the seafarers' courage in the face of heightened risks.





A senior officer aboard Nanda Devi emphasised the cargo's strategic importance. Speaking to officials, he noted that the shipment would alleviate supply pressures on India amid a global LPG crunch. Geopolitical tensions have already strained markets, driving up prices and threatening shortages in energy-dependent economies like India's.





Further reinforcing supply stability, the tanker Jag Laadki is en route from the UAE with around 81,000 tonnes of Murban crude oil. This additional consignment promises to bolster India's petroleum reserves, providing a buffer against potential disruptions in the Persian Gulf region.





Indian authorities have confirmed the safety of all seafarers operating in the area. No incidents involving Indian vessels have been reported, a testament to proactive monitoring and diplomatic coordination. Currently, 22 Indian-flagged ships with more than 600 crew members continue operations in the Persian Gulf.





The LPG from Nanda Devi will undergo redistribution via smaller vessels, destined for various parts of the country. This efficient network ensures that end-users—from households to industries—receive supplies without major interruptions. It reflects India's broader strategy to diversify import routes and enhance domestic resilience.





As the Israel-Iran conflict persists, maritime authorities remain on high alert. Close surveillance of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz continues, with contingency plans in place to safeguard future convoys. These developments affirm India's capability to navigate both literal and figurative straits in pursuit of energy self-reliance.





ANI







