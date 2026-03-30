Autorickshaws waiting in a queue to refuel at a fuel station, due to concerns over fuel supply





India has extended vital emergency support to Sri Lanka by supplying 38,000 metric tons of petroleum amid severe disruptions in global fuel supplies caused by escalating tensions in West Asia.





The consignment, comprising 20,000 metric tons of diesel and 18,000 metric tons of petrol, arrived in Colombo on 28 March 2026, as announced by the Indian High Commission in the Sri Lankan capital.





This timely delivery addresses acute shortages in Sri Lanka, where fuel stations have seen long queues of autorickshaws and other vehicles amid fears of further supply shortfalls linked to the US-Israel conflict with Iran.





Spoke with PM @narendramodi a few days ago about the fuel supply disruptions Sri Lanka is facing due to the Middle East conflict. Grateful for India’s swift support. 38,000 MT of fuel arrived in Colombo yesterday. My thanks also to EAM @DrSJaishankar for his close coordination. — Anura Kumara Dissanayake (@anuradisanayake) March 29, 2026





Sri Lanka's fuel woes stem from setbacks in previously arranged shipments from West Asia and Singapore. Suppliers invoked force majeure clauses, citing widespread supply chain disruptions and a shortage of available vessels due to the regional instability.





In response, Colombo urgently appealed to New Delhi for assistance. India promptly facilitated the shipment through the Indian Oil Corporation via its subsidiary Lanka IOC, ensuring continuity in Sri Lanka's fuel distribution network.





The aid underscores the deepening bilateral ties between the two nations, particularly in times of crisis. It follows a series of high-level diplomatic exchanges aimed at navigating the fallout from West Asia's volatility.





On 23 March, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a telephonic discussion with his Sri Lankan counterpart, Vijitha Herath. This was followed by a conversation on 24 March between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.





PM Modi later highlighted the call, noting it focused on the evolving West Asia situation and its impact on global energy security. The exchanges reflect coordinated efforts to mitigate economic pressures on Sri Lanka.





President Dissanayake expressed gratitude on X, recounting his dialogue with PM Modi on the fuel disruptions triggered by the Middle East conflict. He welcomed the arrival of the 38,000 metric tons shipment and thanked EAM Jaishankar for close coordination.





The Sri Lankan leader's appreciation aligns with broader sentiments in Colombo. Sajith Premadasa, Leader of the Opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya, also voiced thanks, remarking that true relationships are forged in crises rather than comfort.





This intervention by India not only alleviates immediate fuel scarcity but also bolsters Sri Lanka's resilience against external shocks. It comes as Colombo contends with domestic challenges, including a recent 25 per cent hike in fuel prices amid surging global oil costs.





The gesture reinforces India's role as a dependable regional partner, especially under its Neighbourhood First policy. Past instances of support during Sri Lanka's economic turmoil have similarly highlighted this commitment.





As West Asia tensions persist, the fuel supply could prove crucial in stabilising Sri Lanka's transport and power sectors. Authorities in Colombo continue to monitor global markets for further volatility.





India's swift action demonstrates proactive diplomacy in energy security, potentially setting a precedent for collaborative responses to geopolitical disruptions affecting South Asia.





Agencies







