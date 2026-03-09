



India's private sector is spearheading a ground breaking initiative in satellite defence, with firms preparing to launch the nation's first 'bodyguard' test satellite in the first half of 2026.





These orbital escorts aim to protect high-value spacecraft from emerging threats in space, amid rising geopolitical tensions. Discussions between security agencies and start-ups have reached advanced stages, marking a pivotal shift towards private involvement in strategic space capabilities.





The bodyguard satellites come in two primary variants, each designed for kinetic and non-kinetic defence roles. One type features a robotic arm capable of physically latching onto and repositioning hostile spacecraft, providing direct intervention. The other employs an enclosure mechanism to capture and relocate smaller attacking satellites, neutralising threats without destruction.





This development aligns with India's broader push for space security, including the fast-tracked Space-Based Surveillance program targeting over 50 spy satellites with night-time and all-weather imaging.





High-value assets like the next-generation Earth Observation (EOS) missions, showcased in recent conceptual diagrams, stand to benefit most. These include advanced RISAT-series radar satellites for high-resolution stereo imaging and all-weather monitoring.





Private firms are also eyeing additional launches by late 2026 or early 2027, building on successes like Bengaluru-based GalaxEye's planned Drishti satellite aboard a SpaceX mission.





Complementary efforts involve hyperspectral satellites for strategic surveillance and environmental monitoring. Such missions enhance border vigilance, disaster response, and defence, with radar imaging penetrating clouds and darkness.





India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) bolsters these private endeavours through expanded space defence technologies post-Mission Shakti. Kinetic options draw from anti-satellite (ASAT) interceptors, while non-kinetic tools encompass directed-energy weapons, cyber systems, and electromagnetic pulses to disable adversaries. Project Netra advances space situational awareness with radar, optical sensors, and LiDAR for early threat detection.





The EOS line-up features specialised payloads: L&S-band SAR for wide swath imaging, high-resolution VNIR with EOS-7 Microsat, and day/night thermal capabilities. GNSS-R, EOS-R for ocean studies, and geostationary colour cameras with continuity sensors round out the constellation. These high-res satellites, including RISAT follow-ons, demand robust protection as India deploys up to 150 new orbital assets for comprehensive border oversight.





Geopolitical drivers, including cooperation with France and the UAE on tracking, underscore the urgency. Private PSLV production enables more frequent launches, with India's first private PSLV flight slated for early 2026 and others following.





The Defence Space Agency (DSA) will oversee operations, pursuing launch-on-demand for rapid replacements.





This dual-track approach—private innovation fused with government oversight—positions India as a space security frontrunner. By year-end, test successes could herald a new era of resilient high-value spacecraft defence.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







