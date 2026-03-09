



Indian defence exports are witnessing a surge in international acclaim, exemplified by the resounding endorsement from the Philippines' Chief of Staff, General Romeo S. Brawner Jr.





During his visit to Delhi for the Raisina Dialogue 2026, General Brawner expressed keen interest in expanding military procurement from India, citing the exemplary performance of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles acquired in 2022 for $375 million.





The Philippines became the first export customer for the India-Russia joint venture BrahMos, securing three batteries to enhance its maritime strike capabilities amid escalating tensions with China in the South China Sea.





General Brawner highlighted the system's reliability, noting that two batteries have already been delivered to the Philippine Marine Corps since 2025, with the third en route.





In a significant revelation, the Philippine general disclosed that Indonesia has also procured BrahMos missiles, positioning it as the second Southeast Asian nation to adopt this versatile weapon. While India has yet to issue an official confirmation, defence sources indicate the contract is nearing finalisation, underscoring the missile's appeal in the resource-constrained Indo-Pacific theatre.





BrahMos, renowned for its Mach 3 speed, low-altitude sea-skimming trajectory, and precision guidance, offers littoral nations like the Philippines and Indonesia a potent asymmetric deterrent against larger adversaries. Its multi-platform compatibility—ship, submarine, aircraft, and land—makes it ideal for archipelagic defence, particularly against China's 'grey zone' tactics such as water cannon attacks and vessel ramming in disputed waters.





General Brawner's praise echoes his comments from August last year, when he lauded Indian hardware for its superior quality-to-cost ratio. At that time, he explicitly stated Manila's intent to order additional equipment, signalling a strategic pivot towards diversified sourcing beyond traditional Western suppliers.





Beyond BrahMos, the Philippines is negotiating for other indigenous Indian platforms, including helicopters, fighter aircraft, and submarines. These talks reflect a broader ambition to modernise its under-equipped forces, strained by China's assertive maritime posture that threatens vital sea lanes and exclusive economic zones.





The visit also spotlighted deepening India-Philippines defence ties. General Brawner recounted his discussions with India's Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, requesting joint naval patrols.





Remarkably, India responded within four months by deploying four warships to Philippine waters for freedom of navigation operations (FONOPs), bolstering a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific.





This collaboration extends to defence industrial cooperation, with India offering technical assistance to nurture the Philippines' nascent naval ecosystem. Such partnerships align with New Delhi's 'Act East' policy and the Quad framework, countering Beijing's expansionism without direct confrontation.





Indonesia's prospective BrahMos acquisition fits into Jakarta's strategy to fortify its Natuna Islands chain, a flashpoint with Chinese fishing militias. Facing similar maritime coercion, Indonesia seeks to augment its ageing fleet with high-end precision weapons, reducing reliance on costlier US or European alternatives.





The BrahMos success story validates India's push for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' in defence manufacturing. Exports have skyrocketed from ₹686 crore in FY2014 to over ₹21,000 crore in FY2024, with Southeast Asia emerging as a key market. The missile's indigenous upgrades, including extended range to 450-800 km and air-launched variants, enhance its export viability under MTCR guidelines.





Philippine and Indonesian buys signal a regional shift: littoral states are prioritising versatile, affordable systems over legacy platforms. This trend challenges China's regional dominance, as BrahMos-equipped forces can credibly threaten PLAN assets from standoff distances.





General Brawner's Delhi remarks positioned India as an emerging security anchor in the Indo-Pacific. By fostering non-traditional alliances, New Delhi is weaving a network of capable partners, from Manila's EEZ patrols to Jakarta's strait defences, promoting stability through shared capabilities.





As contracts mature and deliveries commence, BrahMos could redefine Southeast Asian maritime strategies. For India, these deals not only boost revenues but also amplify its strategic footprint, fostering interoperability and joint exercises that deter aggression.





The Raisina Dialogue timing amplified these announcements, drawing global attention to Indo-Pacific realignments. With China’s coast guard escalating provocations—recently colliding with Philippine resupply missions—BrahMos represents a timely force multiplier for vulnerable allies.





Looking ahead, trilateral frameworks involving India, Philippines, and Indonesia could evolve, potentially incorporating BrahMos training and joint production. This momentum promises to elevate Indian defence exports while fortifying regional resilience against coercion.





