



India and the United States have engaged in high-level discussions to bolster their defence partnership, with a particular focus on military hardware cooperation. The 18th Defence Policy Group meeting, held in New Delhi on 25 March 2026, brought together key figures from both nations to review progress and chart future collaborations, reported ANI.





Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh led the Indian delegation, co-chairing the talks with Elbridge Colby, the US Under Secretary of War for Policy. This annual forum serves as a cornerstone for bilateral defence dialogue, emphasising strategic alignment amid evolving regional security challenges.





The meeting covered a broad spectrum of ongoing initiatives. Both sides assessed priority areas for co-development and co-production of defence equipment, underscoring a mutual commitment to indigenous manufacturing and technology transfer.









Military-to-military cooperation emerged as a key pillar. Discussions reaffirmed plans to enhance joint exercises, training visits, and strategic exchanges, aiming to improve interoperability between the Indian and US armed forces.





Among the highlighted deals was India's procurement of six additional P-8I anti-submarine warfare aircraft for the Navy. Valued at approximately ₹30,000 crore, these negotiations have progressed steadily, with expectations of finalisation in the near term to bolster maritime surveillance capabilities.





India also expressed interest in acquiring Javelin anti-tank guided missiles via the emergency procurement route. This move reflects urgent operational needs along contested borders, where advanced anti-armour systems could provide a tactical edge.





However, the Excalibur precision-guided artillery ammunition stole the spotlight. India has already inked a ₹300 crore deal under the emergency procurement powers, signalling the Indian Army's pressing requirement for enhanced artillery precision.





The Excalibur system represents a leap in smart munitions technology. These GPS-guided 155mm shells, compatible with existing howitzers like the Dhanush and Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), boast a circular error probable of under 10 metres, even at extended ranges up to 40 kilometres.





For the Indian Army, Excalibur addresses critical gaps in counter-battery fire and deep strike capabilities. In high-altitude theatres such as Ladakh, where line-of-sight targeting proves challenging, its inertial navigation and jam-resistant GPS ensure reliable performance against mobile enemy assets.





The Indian delegation pressed US officials for strict adherence to delivery timelines during the meeting. Delays could undermine ongoing operations, particularly as artillery duels intensify along the Line of Actual Control with China.





This procurement aligns with India's broader artillery modernisation drive. The Army aims to induct thousands of such precision rounds to phase out unguided ammunition, enhancing lethality while minimising collateral damage in populated or urban conflict zones.





Excalibur's integration could transform Indian field artillery units. By enabling 'shoot-and-scoot' tactics, it reduces exposure to counter-fire, a lesson hard-learned from recent skirmishes where Chinese long-range rockets posed significant threats.





Technologically, Excalibur's modular design facilitates upgrades, including laser guidance for terminal phase accuracy. India eyes local co-production to cut costs and build self-reliance, potentially through partnerships with DRDO or private firms.





The deal's emergency routing bypasses standard procedures, underscoring its strategic urgency. With production ramping up at US facilities, initial deliveries are slated for mid-2026, allowing rapid fielding amid escalating tensions.





Beyond hardware, the talks signal deepening strategic trust. As India navigates multi-alignment in geopolitics, US partnerships like this counterbalance dependencies on Russian systems, diversifying supply chains.





The Defence Policy Group meeting thus reinforces the India-US defence trajectory. From maritime patrol to precision fires, these collaborations promise to fortify India's deterrence posture in an unpredictable Indo-Pacific landscape.





ANI







