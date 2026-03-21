



India has dispatched 2.5 tons of emergency aid to Kabul in the wake of a devastating Pakistani airstrike on a drug rehabilitation centre. The consignment, comprising medicines, medical disposables, kits, and equipment, aims to aid the treatment and recovery of those injured in the attack on 16 March.





The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, announced the delivery on X. He emphasised India's solidarity with the Afghan people, stating that the nation stands ready to provide further humanitarian support during this challenging period.





The airstrike, executed by Pakistani military forces on the night of 16 March, targeted a rehabilitation centre in Kabul. Afghan officials and local media report over 400 deaths and more than 250 injuries, predominantly among patients and staff at the facility.





The strike inflicted massive destruction, overwhelming emergency response teams and hospitals across the capital. It ranks as one of the deadliest single incidents against civilians in Afghanistan in recent years.





International condemnation has been swift and widespread. Richard Bennett, the United Nations Special Rapporteur for Human Rights in Afghanistan, voiced deep concern over the civilian toll and called on both Kabul and Islamabad to uphold international humanitarian law.





The International Human Rights Foundation has demanded an independent probe to ensure accountability for those responsible. Tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, already strained by prior cross-border operations, have intensified further.





Earlier clashes in border provinces involved women and children, sparking protests and outrage within Afghanistan. The latest attack has exacerbated these frictions, pushing bilateral relations to a breaking point.





Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid issued a stark warning to Pakistan, declaring that the era of diplomacy has ended and vengeance is inevitable. This rhetoric heightens fears of regional escalation.





In a related development, Pakistan announced a temporary halt to its Operation Ghazab lil-Haq against the Afghan Taliban. Information Minister Ataullah Tarar cited the upcoming Eid al-Fitr and appeals from allied Islamic nations as reasons for the pause.





The suspension runs from midnight on 18/19 March to midnight on 23/24 March, according to Dawn reports. Shortly thereafter, the Afghan Taliban reciprocated with its own temporary cessation of military actions against Pakistan.





Mujahid attributed the Afghan decision to requests from brotherly states including Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and Qatar. This mutual de-escalation offers a fragile respite amid the crisis.





India's prompt aid delivery underscores its consistent commitment to humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan, navigating a complex geopolitical landscape. As the dust settles, the international community watches closely for signs of further volatility.





ANI







