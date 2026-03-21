



Shipping Corporation of India Ltd. (SCI) has achieved a notable milestone in the nation's maritime history by signing a contract with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) on 18 March 2026.





This agreement paves the way for the construction and delivery of India's inaugural 3000 DWT Methanol Dual Fuel Diesel Electric Platform Supply Vessel (PSV). Hailed as the first of its kind to be built domestically, the vessel marks a bold stride towards sustainable shipping practices.





The ship's design incorporates methanol as a primary alternative fuel alongside diesel-electric propulsion. This innovative dual-fuel system promises substantial reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, sulphur oxides, and particulate matter.





By embracing such technology, the vessel will contribute to cleaner oceans and superior environmental performance, aligning with global calls for decarbonisation in maritime operations.





Advanced features define this state-of-the-art PSV. Diesel-electric propulsion ensures enhanced fuel efficiency, while cutting-edge automation systems optimise performance, flexibility, and safety. These elements make the vessel ideally suited for demanding offshore environments, where reliability is paramount.





Primarily, the ship will bolster India's offshore logistics by transporting essential supplies, equipment, and personnel to remote installations. This capability strengthens the country's energy sector support infrastructure, particularly in oil and gas exploration. As offshore activities expand, vessels like this will prove indispensable for operational continuity.





The project exemplifies the Government of India's fervent commitment to 'Make in India' and Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives within shipbuilding. Construction at MDL, a premier public-sector yard, will sharpen indigenous capabilities in advanced vessel fabrication. It also promises to create skilled employment and nurture a thriving maritime industrial ecosystem.





This endeavour dovetails seamlessly with key national visions, including Maritime India Vision 2030 and Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047. Furthermore, it supports the National Green Hydrogen Mission by promoting alternative marine fuels. Together, these frameworks underscore India's resolve to meet Net Zero targets through innovation and self-reliance.





Officials at the signing ceremony emphasised the strategic synergy between SCI and MDL. Their collaboration heralds a modern, sustainable, and competitive maritime sector for India. Introducing green vessels of this calibre sets fresh benchmarks for eco-responsible shipping and could spur industry-wide adoption of low-emission fuels.





Technically, the 3000 DWT capacity positions the PSV as a versatile workhorse for platform supply duties. Methanol's properties—low toxicity, high energy density, and ease of storage—make it an attractive green fuel. Dual-fuel capability ensures seamless transitions between methanol and diesel, mitigating risks during fuel availability fluctuations.





MDL's expertise in complex warship and submarine construction translates effectively to this civilian project. The yard's facilities in Mumbai are well-equipped for integrating methanol-compatible engines, bunkering systems, and safety protocols. Delivery timelines, though not specified, will adhere to SCI's rigorous standards.





Environmentally, the vessel's impact extends beyond emissions cuts. Reduced particulate matter improves air quality around ports and offshore sites. Sulphur oxide reductions comply with international regulations like IMO 2020, enhancing India's global maritime compliance.





Economically, the contract injects vitality into the domestic supply chain. Local sourcing of steel, propulsion components, and automation tech fosters MSME growth. It also positions Indian yards to compete for green vessel orders from international clients.





Strategically, this PSV enhances India's offshore energy security. With growing deep-water explorations in the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, reliable supply chains are critical. The vessel's efficiency could lower operational costs for ONGC and Reliance, boosting profitability.





Looking ahead, success here may catalyse a fleet of similar green PSVs. SCI, as India's largest shipping line, could lead procurement drives. MDL might expand methanol infrastructure, attracting partnerships with fuel producers like ONGC's green methanol ventures.





Challenges remain, such as scaling methanol bunkering nationwide. Yet, pilot projects and government incentives mitigate these. International precedents, like Maersk's methanol-ready ships, offer blueprints for India.





This SCI-MDL pact elevates India as a forward-thinking maritime power. By fusing indigenous innovation with clean tech, it fortifies the nation's global shipping footprint. The vessel's launch will symbolise a greener horizon for Indian seas.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







