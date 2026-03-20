



India has strongly condemned attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, describing them as unacceptable threats to international waterways and the safety of seafarers.





Speaking at the 36th extraordinary session of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Council in London, Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswamy, reaffirmed India's commitment to maritime security, freedom of navigation, and the protection of global trade and energy supply chains.





The envoy expressed deep concern over the escalating situation in the region, urging de-escalation through dialogue and diplomacy with utmost restraint.





He offered condolences for the loss of innocent lives, including three Indian seafarers, and stressed that targeting commercial vessels and civilian maritime infrastructure cannot be tolerated.





Doraiswamy highlighted India's position as one of the top three seafarer-supplying nations, providing around 13 per cent of the global seafaring workforce, and emphasised the heightened risks to these individuals.





India has established a 24x7 helpline for affected seafarers and leverages the Information Fusion Centre - Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR), set up by the Indian Navy in 2018, for information sharing and coordinating rescue efforts.





The IMO Council, in a decisive move, condemned Iran's threats and attacks on merchant ships, aligning with UN Security Council Resolution 2817.





It urged international coordination to protect civilian shipping in the Gulf region and adopted a decision to promote a voluntary maritime safety corridor for the safe evacuation of vessels from high-risk areas.





More than 120 IMO Member States, including all 40 Council Members such as India, participated in the session convened at the request of several nations.





The Council reiterated that navigational rights and freedoms for merchant vessels under international law must be respected without impediment.





IMO Secretary-General, in closing remarks, called for action beyond words, stressing collective responsibility to safeguard seafarers and uphold freedom of navigation.





The body demanded an immediate halt to all attacks on ships impacting innocent civilian crews and urged Member States to ensure supplies of water, food, fuel, and essentials reach stranded vessels.





The West Asia conflict has severely disrupted shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital chokepoint for global oil trade.





Currently, 24 Indian-flagged vessels operate in the Persian Gulf region: 22 west of the Strait with 611 Indian seafarers aboard, and two east of it carrying 47 seafarers.





This incident underscores the broader implications for India's maritime interests, given its heavy reliance on secure sea lanes for energy imports and exports.





India's proactive stance at the IMO reflects its strategic priorities in safeguarding its seafaring community and advocating for rule-based order in international waters.





ANI







