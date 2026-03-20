



India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has reaffirmed the country's unwavering commitment to ensuring safe and free navigation through critical global maritime passages, including the Strait of Hormuz, amid escalating tensions in West Asia.





This statement came during an inter-ministerial briefing on Friday, where MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal addressed concerns over disruptions to key shipping routes vital for international trade and energy supplies.





Jaiswal emphasised that India consistently advocates for open and secure waterways worldwide, regardless of the specific chokepoint involved.





In response to a direct query about the Strait of Hormuz, he declared: "Whether it is the Strait of Hormuz or any other water passage in the world, it has been our side, India's side, that we are in favour of safe and free navigation or movement of our ships."





The spokesperson highlighted the strategic significance of the Persian Gulf region, from which a substantial portion of the world's fuel is supplied, underscoring its importance not only to India but to global economies.





India currently maintains a robust naval presence in the area, with 22 ships deployed to safeguard maritime interests and ensure the uninterrupted flow of commerce.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi has personally engaged with several world leaders on this matter, raising the issue in recent conversations to advocate for stability.





Jaiswal noted that Modi discussed the evolving West Asia situation with leaders from Oman, Malaysia, France, Jordan, and Qatar on Thursday.





During these talks, the Prime Minister reiterated India's position, prioritising dialogue and diplomacy to de-escalate conflicts and restore peace.





He also condemned attacks on energy infrastructure, a point echoed by his counterparts, who expressed shared concerns over threats to safe maritime routes.





India's proactive diplomatic outreach reflects its deep reliance on secure sea lanes, particularly for energy imports that fuel its economy.





The MEA's stance aligns with New Delhi's broader foreign policy of promoting multilateral solutions to regional flashpoints, avoiding entanglement while protecting national interests.





This comes against the backdrop of heightened volatility in West Asia, where disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz could have cascading effects on global oil prices and supply chains.





Jaiswal stressed that ongoing discussions with international partners continue, driven by the imperative to maintain open sea routes for collective benefit.





India's naval deployments in the Persian Gulf exemplify its operational commitment to freedom of navigation, a principle it has upheld in various international forums.





The Prime Minister's conversations signal New Delhi's intent to play a constructive role in stabilising the region through quiet diplomacy.





As a major importer of crude oil, India views the security of the Strait of Hormuz—through which nearly 20 per cent of global oil passes—as non-negotiable.





The MEA briefing also served to assure domestic stakeholders of the government's vigilance amid reports of potential threats to Indian-flagged vessels.





Jaiswal's remarks reinforce India's consistent messaging on the sanctity of international waterways, a position echoed in previous crises involving the Red Sea and other hotspots.





This diplomatic push coincides with Modi's broader engagement strategy, balancing relations with Gulf states, Western allies, and regional players.





ANI







