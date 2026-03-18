



Two additional Indian-flagged LPG tankers, Pine Gas and Jag Vasant, are currently en route to India via the Strait of Hormuz, bolstering hopes for uninterrupted liquefied petroleum gas supplies. This movement comes at a critical juncture, as global shipping routes face heightened risks from regional instability in the Middle East.





The Pine Gas, a medium-sized LPG carrier with a capacity of approximately 20,000 cubic metres, departed from a Persian Gulf loading terminal last week. It is tracked progressing steadily through the Gulf waters, expected to transit the Strait of Hormuz within the next 48 hours under enhanced security protocols.





Meanwhile, Jag Vasant, a larger vessel boasting over 40,000 cubic metres of cargo space, follows closely behind. Owned by Indian shipping interests and chartered for domestic energy firms, it carries a full load of propane and butane blends sourced from Qatar and the UAE—key suppliers accounting for nearly 40 per cent of India's LPG imports.





This duo joins a recent convoy of Indian vessels that successfully cleared the strait earlier this month, signalling a return to normalcy after disruptions linked to Houthi threats and Iranian naval posturing. Supply continuity now appears sorted, averting potential shortages in India's vast cooking gas distribution network.





India's LPG demand remains voracious, with monthly consumption exceeding 2.7 million tonnes to fuel over 320 million households via the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.





Any hitch in Hormuz transits could spike retail prices and strain refineries, but these tankers' timely dispatch mitigates that risk.





The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow chokepoint handling 20 per cent of global LPG flows, has been a flashpoint. Recent incidents, including drone attacks on commercial shipping, prompted Indian naval escorts from the Western Fleet, underscoring New Delhi's proactive stance on energy lifelines.





Maritime trackers like VesselFinder confirm both ships maintaining standard speeds of 12-14 knots, with AIS signals active and no deviations reported. This contrasts sharply with foreign-flagged carriers rerouting via the Cape of Good Hope, adding weeks to voyages and inflating freight costs.





For Indian public sector giants like Indian Oil Corporation and Bharat Petroleum, these arrivals mean replenished stockpiles at key terminals in Jafrabad, Kandla, and Kochi. Analysts predict this will stabilise domestic prices, currently hovering at ₹800-850 per 14.2 kg cylinder.





The transit reflects India's diplomatic balancing act. While deepening ties with Gulf producers through long-term contracts, New Delhi diversifies via US and Australian LNG/LPG deals to hedge against Persian Gulf volatility.





Private sector players, including Shipper Group and Varren Marines—operators of Pine Gas and Jag Vasant—merit praise for swift turnaround. Their vessels, built to IMO standards with double hulls and inert gas systems, exemplify India's push for a modern, resilient tanker fleet.





Environmental compliance is another win: both ships adhere to IMO 2020 sulphur cap regulations, using low-emission fuels that align with India's net-zero ambitions by 2070. Real-time emissions data shared via satellite further reassures regulators.





Looking ahead, the Indian Navy's deployment of P-8I Poseidon aircraft for overhead surveillance enhances safety. This layered defence, combined with multinational coalitions like Operation Prosperity Guardian, deters aggression.





Iranian threats to close the strait persist, potentially disrupting 21 per cent of global oil flows alongside LPG. India, importing 85 per cent of its energy needs, monitors this closely through its MEA and ONGC Videsh stakes in the region.





Industry voices, including the Petroleum Association of India, hail the development as a 'supply chain masterstroke'. It underscores indigenous shipping's role in Atmanirbhar Bharat, reducing reliance on third-party flags vulnerable to boycotts.





For consumers, the impact is tangible—rural distributors report ample refills, curbing black-market premiums seen during past disruptions. Urban markets, too, anticipate no hikes through the upcoming summer wedding season.





Pine Gas and Jag Vasant's voyage reaffirms India's strategic depth in energy logistics. As they near the Arabian Sea, supply continuity stands firm, a quiet victory amid turbulent waters.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







