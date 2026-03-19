



Moscow is set to host the second international conference titled "Russia and India: Towards a New Agenda for Bilateral Relations" on 23 March. This event underscores the deepening strategic ties between the two nations amid evolving global dynamics. Senior diplomats, policymakers, and experts from Russia and India will convene to chart pathways for enhanced cooperation.





The conference will be inaugurated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. Their presence highlights the high priority both governments place on bilateral relations. Key participants include former Russian Foreign Minister Igor Ivanov, Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov, and India's Chargé d'Affaires in Russia Nikhilesh Giri.





Organised jointly by the Russian International Affairs Council and the Embassy of India in Russia, the gathering builds on the first such conference. It aims to address pressing geopolitical and economic challenges. Discussions will centre on the roles of Russia and India in fostering a multipolar world order, moving away from unipolar dominance.





A major focus will be engagement with third countries to broaden mutual interests. This includes strategic outreach in regions like Central Asia, the Middle East, and the Indo-Pacific. Such collaborations could counterbalance influences from other global powers and promote shared security objectives.





Economic cooperation forms a cornerstone of the agenda. Bilateral trade surged to a record 68.7 billion US dollars in the 2024-2025 financial year, driven by energy imports, defence deals, and technology transfers. Leaders Vladimir Putin and Narendra Modi have pledged to elevate this to 100 billion US dollars by 2030, emphasising diversification beyond traditional sectors.





Connectivity projects will feature prominently, with deliberations on the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC). This multimodal route promises to slash shipping times between India and Europe via Iran and Russia. The Chennai-Vladivostok maritime corridor and the Northern Sea Route will also be explored to boost logistics efficiency and Arctic trade access.





Beyond trade, the conference will examine cooperation in agriculture, where Russian expertise in grains and fertilisers complements India's vast market. Cultural exchanges, educational partnerships, and labour mobility will receive attention. Notably, Indian students in Russia increased by 35 per cent in 2024, reflecting stronger people-to-people bonds.





Visa norm easing is expected to spur tourism and workforce exchanges. Simplified procedures could facilitate short-term visits and skilled migration, benefiting sectors like IT and healthcare. These measures align with broader goals of mutual prosperity and cultural understanding.





Defence and technology ties, though not explicitly listed, loom large in the backdrop of ongoing partnerships. India remains a key buyer of Russian military hardware, including S-400 systems and BrahMos missiles. Joint ventures in hypersonics and nuclear energy further cement this pillar.





The event concludes with policy recommendations to guide future collaboration. These outputs will inform diplomatic roadmaps, potentially influencing summits like the annual Russia-India Summit. In a fractured global landscape, the conference reaffirms the enduring Moscow-New Delhi axis as a stabilising force.





This partnership, rooted in Cold War-era solidarity, has matured into a multifaceted alliance. It navigates sanctions, regional conflicts, and supply chain disruptions while prioritising sovereignty and non-interference. As both nations assert greater autonomy, events like this one signal a robust future trajectory.





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