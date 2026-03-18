



India has achieved a significant diplomatic breakthrough by securing safe-passage clearance for its oil and gas tankers through the war-torn Strait of Hormuz.





This rare concession from Iran follows high-level talks amid the escalating US-Israel conflict with Tehran, which has triggered severe supply disruptions and propelled crude oil prices above $100 per barrel. New Delhi's quiet diplomacy underscores its pragmatic approach to safeguarding energy imports during the crisis.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi's direct telephone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian marked the turning point. After weeks of relative silence on the conflict that erupted on 28 February, this intervention unlocked passage for Indian-flagged LPG tankers through the strategic chokepoint. India now joins an elite group including China and Russia, whose vessels can navigate the strait despite ongoing hostilities.





The clearance is not a blanket arrangement but requires individual negotiations for each ship. Nonetheless, it provides temporary relief for India, the world's second-largest importer of LPG. Officials emphasise that this measure averts immediate shortages, though vulnerabilities persist amid the broader disruptions.





The Gulf war has laid bare India's acute energy risks. Nearly half of its crude imports and over three-quarters of its LPG supplies traverse Gulf routes, rendering the nation highly susceptible to regional instability. Qatar's temporary halt in LNG production, triggered by Iranian strikes, has amplified these concerns, with Gulf suppliers historically accounting for up to 47 per cent of India's LNG needs.





Spot LNG cargoes are now fetching premiums of $24–25 per million British thermal units (MMBTU), straining domestic energy firms. In response, New Delhi is hastening diversification efforts towards suppliers in the United States, Australia, Africa, and beyond. This strategic pivot aims to mitigate over-reliance on a single volatile region.





Concurrently, India has partially rolled back its 2020 Press Note 3 restrictions on foreign direct investment (FDI) linked to China. The government now permits automatic-route entry for investors with up to 10 per cent Chinese ownership, as long as the investing entity is not incorporated in a land-bordering country. This adjustment addresses chronic delays caused by even minor Chinese stakes in global funds.





Industry analysts anticipate inflows of $10–20 billion in fresh capital, bolstered by a new 60-day fast-track approval for select manufacturing sectors. The move responds to longstanding investor frustrations and signals New Delhi's intent to recalibrate its economic stance under crisis pressures.





The synchronised timing of the Hormuz diplomacy and FDI relaxation points to a coordinated policy response.





By securing energy lifelines while opening doors to global capital, India seeks to bolster investor confidence amid current account strains from elevated oil prices. This dual-track strategy reflects economic pragmatism in the face of geopolitical turbulence.





Some observers interpret the FDI shift as a nuanced message to Beijing, demonstrating that India can disentangle commerce from border disputes.





Simultaneously, deepening ties with non-Gulf energy partners reinforces a broader diversification agenda. As the conflict persists, these measures position India to navigate short-term shocks while pursuing long-term resilience.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







