



Iran has claimed a historic military feat by asserting it achieved the world's first strike on a US F-35 Lightning II, the pinnacle of fifth-generation stealth fighter technology.





Tehran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that its advanced air defence systems downed the aircraft in central Iranian airspace at 2:50 a.m. local time on Thursday. This bold declaration comes amid escalating tensions in the US-Iran-Israel conflict, now entering its third week since late February.





US defence officials, cited in a CNN report, have confirmed an emergency landing involving an F-35 but stopped short of validating Iran’s claim of a direct hit. Captain Tim Hawkins, spokesperson for US Central Command, stated the jet was on a combat mission over Iran when the incident occurred. He emphasised that the aircraft landed safely at a US air base in the Middle East, with the pilot in stable condition and an investigation underway.





The IRGC’s statement, released via its official news website, described the interception as a testament to recent upgrades in Iran’s integrated air defence network. It followed the downing of over 125 US-Israeli drones, underscoring Tehran’s growing confidence in its capabilities. The fate of the F-35 remains unclear from Iran’s perspective, with a high likelihood of a crash suggested, though US sources contradict this.





The F-35 Lightning-II, costing upwards of $100 million per unit, forms the backbone of US Air Force operations and is operated by over 19 nations. Its stealth features were designed to evade advanced radar detection, making Iran’s claim—if verified—potentially embarrassing for Washington. The timing is particularly awkward, coming a day after a White House post on X hailed the jet as embodying “decisive American power.”





This incident marks the first reported successful strike by Iran on a US aircraft in the current conflict. Both the United States and Israel have deployed F-35s extensively, leveraging their superiority in airstrikes against Iranian targets. Tehran’s assertion challenges the narrative of unchallenged US air dominance in the region.





US officials remain defiant despite the setback. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth declared on Thursday that the campaign is “winning decisively,” claiming Iran’s air defences have been “flattened.” Yet, other US losses temper this optimism, including three F-15 Eagles mistakenly downed by Kuwaiti defences, with all six crew ejecting safely.





A separate tragedy struck last week when a KC-135 Stratotanker crashed in western Iraq, killing all six crew members. The US military attributed this to non-hostile causes, ruling out enemy or friendly fire. These incidents highlight the operational strains as the conflict drags on.





Broader US reinforcements signal preparations for prolonged engagement. CNN reported the deployment of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit from Okinawa, alongside the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group. The USS Tripoli was spotted nearing Singapore earlier this week, positioning US forces for potential escalation.





The conflict’s origins trace back to late February, triggered by Israeli airstrikes on Tehran during Persian New Year, which rattled global energy markets. Iran’s response has intensified, with SAM barrages targeting high-value US assets. Questions persist over the F-35’s vulnerability, prompting scrutiny of its stealth against Iran’s evolving defences.





As investigations continue, the incident could reshape perceptions of air superiority in modern warfare. For Iran, it bolsters domestic morale and deterrence credibility. For the US, downplaying the event while sustaining operations will test strategic communications amid mounting pressures.





ANI







