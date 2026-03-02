A Panavia Tornado fighter jet of the Royal Air Force





Tensions in the Middle East have surged dramatically following Iran's launch of missiles towards British military installations. Reports confirm that two Iranian projectiles were directed at UK bases in Cyprus, prompting swift defensive measures from British forces.





This aggressive move comes in retaliation to joint US-Israeli strikes known as Operation Epic Fury, which targeted Iranian missile facilities and reignited longstanding nuclear frictions.





UK Defence Secretary John Healey confirmed the launches, noting the missiles were aimed in the direction of facilities hosting around 3,000 British personnel on the island.





Prime Minister Keir Starmer addressed the nation, emphasising that the UK had not participated in the initial offensive strikes against Iran but faced direct threats nonetheless.





Iran's actions have extended beyond Israel, with explosions reported in the UAE, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, alongside a narrow miss on British personnel at a base in Bahrain.





In response, Starmer authorised the use of British bases for limited US defensive operations to neutralise Iranian missiles at their storage depots or launchers. British jets are now airborne, contributing to coordinated intercepts that have successfully downed incoming Iranian strikes, safeguarding civilians and allies.





NATO has placed its missile defence systems on high alert, monitoring developments across land, air, sea, cyber, and space domains.





The alliance's infrastructure, including Aegis Ashore in Romania and destroyers in Spain, stands ready against potential ballistic threats from Iran.





Experts warn that Tehran views this conflict as existential, potentially activating proxy networks or sleeper cells in Europe and beyond.





The deployment of Iran's Cyrus ballistic missiles highlights Tehran's intent to strike distant Western assets, escalating the crisis to NATO's doorstep.





With over 2,00,000 British citizens in the region, the Foreign Office urges registration and adherence to travel advisories amid the volatility.





Starmer reiterated commitment to a negotiated settlement curbing Iran's nuclear ambitions, distinguishing UK's defensive posture from offensive actions. The UK is also dispatching drone interception experts to aid Gulf partners, drawing on lessons from Ukraine to bolster regional defences.





This incident marks a perilous expansion of hostilities, thrusting British Sovereign Base Areas into the crosshairs and testing alliance resolve.





As President Trump vows continued operations until objectives are met, the risk of broader entanglement looms large for European powers.





RAF Typhoon jets and Sea Viper systems have been mobilised to protect Mediterranean and Gulf sectors from further incursions.





The situation remains fluid, with NATO's round-the-clock vigilance aimed at deterring further aggression and ensuring rapid response capabilities.





Agencies









