



The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Defence has revealed that its air force and air defence units successfully neutralised a massive barrage of Iranian aerial threats launched since 28 February. In an official statement shared on X and reposted by the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, the Ministry detailed its response to an unprecedented Iranian offensive.





This assault marks a sharp escalation in West Asia, triggered by joint Israeli-US missile strikes dubbed Operation Roaring Lion and Operation Epic Fury against Iran. Explosions rocked Tehran and other key cities, with unconfirmed reports claiming the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, his daughter, grandchild, daughter-in-law, and son-in-law.





US President Donald Trump declared Khamenei's demise on Truth Social, framing it as "justice for the people of Iran" and vowing continued "pinpoint bombing" to secure peace. Iranian state media echoed some claims, though an Israeli newspaper noted no official confirmation on the Supreme Leader's fate.





Since the attack's onset, UAE forces have confronted 165 ballistic missiles, two cruise missiles, and 541 Iranian drones. On the second morning alone, they destroyed 20 ballistic missiles—with eight plunging into the sea—alongside two cruise missiles and 311 drones.





Tragically, 21 drones evaded interception and struck civilian targets. Overall, 152 ballistic missiles were destroyed, 13 fell into UAE waters, 506 drones were downed, and 35 crashed domestically, inflicting material damage.





The human toll includes three fatalities—a Pakistani, a Nepali, and a Bangladeshi national—plus 58 minor injuries across various nationalities, including Indians. The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi confirmed one injured Indian national is out of danger, with full consular support provided.





Iran's retaliation followed vows of a "most devastating offensive" against US bases and Israeli sites. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed strikes on 27 US-hosted bases across West Asia and Israeli facilities in Tel Aviv.





Reports indicate attacks in Dubai, Doha, Bahrain, and Kuwait, with an oil tanker hit off Oman's coast. This prompted widespread flight cancellations and diversions, underscoring the regional ripple effects.





Israel, undeterred, announced fresh strikes on Sunday targeting the "heart of Tehran." Meanwhile, contrasting scenes emerged within Iran: CNN and Fox News captured celebrations in cities like Besat Town, where crowds chanted "Death to the Islamic Republic" and "Long live the Shah."





Footage shared by former Israeli spokesperson Eylon A Levy and activist Masih Alinejad showed Iranian women dancing in the streets upon news of the Supreme Leader's strike. Iran's leadership, however, imposed 40 days of national mourning, lowering flags to half-mast and bolstering security in major cities to curb unrest.





Focus now shifts to selecting Khamenei's successor after his 37-year rule, amid a pivotal turning point for the regime. The UAE Ministry reaffirmed its commitment, stating that "the safety of citizens, residents, and visitors remains a top priority that cannot be compromised."





This crisis highlights the fragility of West Asian stability, with potential for further volatility as global powers navigate the fallout.





