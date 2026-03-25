



The Iranian mission in New York has officially declared that "non-hostile vessels" will be permitted to navigate the Strait of Hormuz, provided they adhere to specific conditions.





This announcement, shared via a post on X, specifies that ships belonging to or associated with other states may benefit from safe passage as long as they do not participate in or support acts of aggression against the Islamic Republic.





A primary requirement for this transit is the full compliance with safety and security regulations, with all movement being conducted in strict coordination with competent Iranian authorities. The Iranian Defence Council has reinforced this stance, making it clear that passage through this vital maritime chokepoint is now dependent on prior communication and approval from Iranian officials.





This shift in maritime policy follows reports from state broadcaster Press TV, which indicated that Tehran is responding to what it characterises as ongoing military aggression by the United States and Israel.





The regional atmosphere remains highly volatile, with the Iranian leadership issuing warnings that any further strikes on the country's power plants or energy infrastructure will trigger a destructive response.





The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world's most critical energy corridors, situated between Oman and Iran. As a primary gateway connecting the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea, its waters are essential for the global transport of crude oil, as it is one of the few channels wide and deep enough to accommodate the planet's largest tankers.





Contradicting the Iranian narrative of controlled sovereignty, US President Donald Trump has asserted that the United States has effectively won the conflict.





Speaking at a ceremony for the Secretary of Homeland Security, the President claimed that Iran's naval and air capabilities have been decimated, leaving the nation with little choice but to seek a diplomatic resolution.





According to the President, the Iranian military's communications and infrastructure are largely non-functional. He suggested that negotiations are currently underway, implying that Tehran's recent announcements regarding the Strait of Hormuz may be a tactical response to a severely weakened strategic position following recent military engagements.





ANI







