



Iranian strikes on key energy infrastructure in Qatar have triggered a profound crisis in global liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies. QatarEnergy's CEO, Saad al-Kaabi, revealed that approximately 17 per cent of Qatar's LNG export capacity has been crippled, resulting in an estimated annual revenue loss of $20 billion.





The damage stems from unprecedented Iranian missile attacks on Ras Laffan, Qatar's largest LNG plant. At least two of Qatar's 14 LNG trains—specifically trains S4 and S6—suffered direct hits, alongside one of its two gas-to-liquids (GTL) facilities.





Repairs are projected to sideline 12.8 million tonnes per year of LNG production for three to five years. Al-Kaabi described the assault as unimaginable, particularly from a "brotherly Muslim country" during Ramadan, shaking the region's image as a safe haven.





"I never in my wildest dreams would have thought that Qatar would be -- Qatar and the region -- in such an attack, especially from a brotherly Muslim country in the month of Ramadan, attacking us in this way," al-Kaabi told news agency Reuters.





QatarEnergy has declared force majeure on long-term contracts, initially for shorter terms but now extended to match the repair timeline. This affects supplies destined for Italy, Belgium, South Korea, and China, with no resumption possible until hostilities cease.





US oil major ExxonMobil holds significant stakes in the damaged LNG trains: 34 per cent in S4, impacting Italy's Edison and Belgium's EDFT, and 30 per cent in S6, affecting South Korea's KOGAS, EDFT, and Shell in China. Shell partners in the GTL facility, which faces a one-year repair.





The fallout extends beyond LNG. Qatar's condensate exports are expected to drop by 24 per cent, LPG by 13 per cent, helium by 14 per cent, and both naphtha and sulphur by 6 per cent. These units, costing $26 billion to build, underscore the scale of the setback.





For India, which sources roughly 20 per cent of its natural gas from Qatar, the LPG shortfall poses immediate risks to sectors like restaurants and households. Price spikes could exacerbate inflationary pressures in urban cooking fuel markets.





South Korea's semiconductor industry faces acute helium shortages, critical for chip manufacturing processes like cooling and plasma etching. This could disrupt global supply chains for electronics, from smartphones to advanced computing hardware.





Europe, already strained by prior energy crises, will feel the pinch in Italy and Belgium. Disrupted contracts may force reliance on pricier spot markets or alternative suppliers like the US and Australia, potentially hiking industrial gas costs.





China, a major Qatar customer, confronts compounded vulnerabilities amid its own geopolitical tensions. Reduced LNG inflows could strain power generation and manufacturing, accelerating a pivot to domestic coal despite environmental pledges.





Al-Kaabi warned that the strikes have regressed the Gulf region by 10 to 20 years developmentally. Work on Qatar's ambitious North Field expansion, a cornerstone of future output growth, has halted entirely and may delay over a year.





The attacks follow Israeli strikes on Iranian gas infrastructure, escalating into a tit-for-tat cycle targeting hydrocarbon assets. Iran has hit multiple Gulf facilities, intensifying turmoil and threatening the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20 per cent of global oil passes.





Qatar remains neutral, with al-Kaabi insisting the Israel-Iran conflict should not engulf the region. He urged all parties—Israel, the US, and others—to avoid oil and gas sites, labelling further strikes as reckless escalation.





Global markets have reacted sharply, with LNG futures surging over 15 per cent post-attack. Spot prices in Asia hit decade highs, while helium contracts jumped 20 per cent, signalling prolonged scarcity.





India's response includes diplomatic outreach; Prime Minister Modi has discussed the West Asia crisis with leaders from Qatar, France, Jordan, and Oman. Emergency stockpiling and diversification to US LNG cargoes are under consideration.





Long-term, Qatar may accelerate partnerships with ExxonMobil and Shell for faster repairs, but supply chain bottlenecks for specialised equipment pose hurdles. Regional security pacts, like the Gulf Cooperation Council, face tests amid fractured alliances.





The crisis highlights LNG's fragility in an era of hybrid warfare. Nations like Japan and Germany, heavy importers, must now hedge against prolonged disruptions, potentially reshaping energy trade dynamics for years.





As hostilities persist, al-Kaabi's call for de-escalation grows urgent. Without ceasefires, the ripple effects—from Indian kitchens to Korean fabs—will deepen, underscoring energy security's intersection with geopolitics.





Agencies







