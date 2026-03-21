



Iran’s launch of two intermediate-range ballistic missiles towards the US-UK base at Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean marks a dramatic escalation in its confrontation with Western powers. The attack took place on 21 March 2026, with both missiles failing to strike their intended target.





One broke apart in mid-flight, while the other was intercepted by a US warship using an SM-3 missile defence system. Despite the failure, the incident demonstrates Iran’s ability to project power far beyond its immediate region, with Diego Garcia lying more than 4,000 kilometres from Iranian territory.





Diego Garcia is a strategically vital installation, hosting US Air Force bombers, naval assets, and British forces. It serves as a forward operating hub for missions across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.





By targeting this base, Iran has signalled its intent to challenge Western military presence in the wider Indo-Pacific theatre. The attack underscores vulnerabilities in remote bases, raising questions about the adequacy of missile defence systems against long-range threats.





The timing of the strike is significant. Iran has long sought to demonstrate its missile capabilities as a deterrent against Western intervention. By attempting to hit Diego Garcia, Tehran has shown that its reach extends well beyond the Gulf, potentially altering strategic calculations for India, ASEAN states, and other regional actors. The incident also highlights the growing importance of the Indian Ocean as a contested space, where maritime security and freedom of navigation could be increasingly challenged.





Global markets reacted swiftly, with Brent crude prices spiking above $112 per barrel amid fears of supply disruption. Energy security remains tightly linked to stability in the Indian Ocean, and any escalation involving Iran has immediate consequences for shipping routes and oil flows. The attack therefore carries both military and economic implications, reinforcing the interconnectedness of strategic competition and global commerce.





Western officials have yet to issue detailed public statements, but the incident is likely to prompt a reassessment of deterrence strategies and missile defence deployments. For Washington and London, the attack is a reminder that their overseas bases are not immune to long-range threats.





For regional powers such as India, it raises the prospect of greater instability in their maritime neighbourhood, potentially accelerating naval modernisation and security partnerships.





AFP







