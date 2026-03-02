



Recent reports indicate that Iranian forces launched a barrage of missiles and drones targeting US military installations in the Middle East.



These attacks reportedly overwhelmed American Patriot air defence systems, allowing several projectiles to penetrate and strike key targets.





Eyewitness accounts from the region describe explosions near US bases, with footage circulating online showing debris and secondary blasts. Iranian state media claimed the operation as a 'decisive blow' against American presence, highlighting the use of advanced ballistic missiles and loitering munitions.





The Patriot system, a cornerstone of US air defence, relies on PAC-2 and PAC-3 interceptors to neutralise incoming threats. However, sources suggest that saturation tactics—overwhelming numbers of slower drones paired with faster missiles—may have saturated the batteries' capacity.





Iran's arsenal includes the Fateh-110 family of short-range ballistic missiles, known for high accuracy and low-altitude flight paths that complicate radar detection. Drones like the Shahed-136, often dubbed 'Kamikaze' UAVs, add to the challenge by flying in swarms at low speeds.





US military officials have downplayed the impact, stating that most interceptors functioned as designed and that damage was minimal. Yet, independent analysts point to at least two confirmed hits on logistics depots, raising questions about base fortifications.





This follows a pattern seen in prior exchanges, such as Iran's 2020 strike on Ain al-Asad base in Iraq, where over 80 US troops suffered traumatic brain injuries despite no fatalities. Patriot systems intercepted some threats then, but not all.





The incidents underscore the evolving drone-missile hybrid warfare favoured by Iran and its proxies. Low-cost Shahed drones act as decoys, forcing defenders to expend expensive interceptors—each Patriot missile costs around £2-3 million.





Satellite imagery from commercial providers shows scorch marks and structural damage at one unnamed base, corroborating penetration claims. No US casualties were reported, but the psychological toll on stationed personnel is evident.





Debate now rages in Washington over defence adequacy. Critics argue that static Patriot deployments are ill-suited against hypersonic or manoeuvring threats, advocating for next-gen systems like THAAD or Israel's Iron Dome equivalents.





Iran's military parades have long showcased such capabilities, with recent unveilings of the Fattah hypersonic missile claiming speeds exceeding Mach 13. While unverified in combat, these bolster Tehran's deterrence narrative.





US allies in the Gulf, hosting Patriot batteries, express unease. Saudi Arabia faced similar Yemeni drone incursions in 2019, prompting joint defence initiatives under the Abraham Accords.





The Pentagon has responded by deploying additional Aegis-equipped destroyers to the region, enhancing naval interception layers. Yet, experts warn that Iran's underground missile silos and proxy networks enable rapid, repeated salvos.





Geopolitically, this escalates US-Iran friction amid stalled nuclear talks. Tehran frames the strikes as retaliation for alleged Israeli actions, while the US vows reprisals if sovereignty is further tested.





Long-term, these events may accelerate US investments in directed-energy weapons and AI-driven counter-drone tech. For now, they serve as a stark reminder that no defence is impenetrable against determined asymmetric attacks.





Agencies







