



The Ministry of Defence has announced a pivotal shift in procurement norms, allowing ab initio single-vendor contracts exclusively for Indigenously Designed, Developed, and Manufactured (IDDM) equipment under the upcoming Defence Acquisition Procedure 2026.





This move marks a departure from previous restrictions, where single-vendor deals were permitted only post-competitive bidding failures or in exceptional cases.





Ab initio approval means such contracts can now be awarded directly from the outset, without mandating prior open competition. The policy targets IDDM categories to accelerate indigenous defence manufacturing and bolster self-reliance under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





Defence Secretary Rajesh Pant confirmed the change during a recent high-level briefing, emphasising its role in fast-tracking critical capabilities. IDDM procurement already enjoys priority in DAP 2020, with a mandated 25 per cent allocation from the Capital Acquisition Budget.





Yet, the single-vendor hurdle often delayed urgent acquisitions, even for proven indigenous platforms like advanced radars or missile systems. Now, for IDDM items meeting stringent qualification criteria—such as 60 per cent indigenous content and Technology Readiness Level 9—direct single-vendor deals become viable.





This aligns with recent successes, including HAL's TEJAS MK-1A and L&T's artillery guns, which faced procurement bottlenecks due to bidding norms. Industry stakeholders, including Tata Advanced Systems and Bharat Electronics Limited, have long advocated for this flexibility to nurture domestic R&D investments. The change responds to operational urgencies, such as border tensions along the LAC, where rapid induction of indigenous systems like loitering munitions proved vital.





Under DAP 2026, expected by mid-year, single-vendor IDDM deals will cap at defined thresholds to prevent misuse, with enhanced audits by the Defence Acquisition Council. Qualification processes will tighten, requiring prototypes, user trials, and life-cycle cost validations before approval.





This policy builds on DAP 2020 amendments, which introduced two-vendor competitions for IDDM but retained single-vendor as a last resort. Critics previously argued that mandating competition stifled innovation, as small indigenous firms struggled against entrenched players.





The MoD's pivot could unlock ₹50,000 crore in pending IDDM contracts over the next five years, per internal estimates. Private sector participation, already at 25 per cent of defence production, stands to surge, fostering a vibrant ecosystem.





For instance, DRDO-developed Akash-NG missiles and indigenous UAVs like Tapas-BH could bypass delays via this route. Global partnerships, such as those with Israel for loitering munitions tech transfer, will integrate seamlessly under IDDM norms. The Army, Navy, and Air Force chiefs have endorsed the reform, citing faster timelines for squadron inductions and fleet modernisations.





Implementation guidelines will detail 'ab initio' triggers, including strategic imperatives and proven field performance. Cognisance acquisition risks remain, with provisions for blacklisting errant vendors and performance bank guarantees. This reform dovetails with the ₹1.72 lakh crore defence budget for FY26, prioritising IDDM at 65 per cent of procurements.





Export ambitions gain momentum too, as mature IDDM products eye markets in Southeast Asia and Africa. Challenges persist, including supply chain localisation and skill gaps, but the MoD plans skilling hubs via iDEX. Overall, DAP 2026's single-vendor IDDM provision signals India's maturation as a defence manufacturing hub. It empowers innovators, cuts import dependence from 70 per cent to under 40 per cent by 2030, and fortifies national security.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







