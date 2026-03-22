



Iran attempted to strike the joint US-UK military base at Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean, but the attack proved unsuccessful, according to a UK official source cited by AFP on Saturday.





Reports indicated that Tehran fired two intermediate-range ballistic missiles towards the facility, yet one malfunctioned mid-flight while the other was intercepted by a US warship. Officials have withheld full operational details, heightening intrigue around the incident.





This development unfolds amid escalating tensions in West Asia, where the UK has recently authorised the US to utilise certain British bases for strikes against Iranian sites implicated in assaults on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. British officials have branded Iran's actions as reckless, cautioning that threats to vital military assets and maritime routes endanger global security and allied interests.





Diego Garcia holds immense strategic value as a key installation for the United States and United Kingdom, situated in the British Indian Ocean Territory. It functions as a primary hub for long-range bombers, naval operations, surveillance missions, and logistical support spanning the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.





The base proved instrumental in previous US-led campaigns in Iraq and Afghanistan, underscoring its role in sustaining Western military projection across the Indian Ocean. Its isolated position enhances security, rendering it ideal for stockpiling equipment, fuel, and supplies essential for swift responses to regional crises.





Moreover, Diego Garcia's geography positions it centrally for observing activities by adversaries such as Iran and China, rendering any assault attempt profoundly noteworthy for international defence strategists.





The episode has ignited discussions regarding the actual extent of Iran's missile capabilities. The base lies approximately 3,800 to 4,000 kilometres from Iran, exceeding the 2,000-kilometre range Tehran has officially declared for its ballistic missiles.





This discrepancy prompts speculation that Iran deployed an enhanced or experimental variant, perhaps by lightening the payload or adapting established designs to achieve greater distance. Although the strike missed its mark, observers contend it reveals Tehran's arsenal may surpass prior intelligence assessments.





Such advancements signal the expanding influence of missile technology in the region, posing heightened threats to global trade lanes, overseas bases, and broader strategic equilibrium. The failed endeavour thus transcends a mere tactical setback, serving as a stark alert to policymakers worldwide.





AFP







