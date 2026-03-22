



Iran's atomic energy organisation has confirmed that the United States and Israel launched strikes on the Natanz nuclear facility in central Iran.





The attack targeted the Shahid Ahmadi Roshan enrichment complex, one of Tehran's key uranium enrichment sites located 220 km southeast of the capital.





Tehran reported no leakage of radioactive materials from the facility. Iranian officials, quoted by Tasnim news agency, emphasised that there is no danger to nearby populations.





This marks the second major assault on Natanz since the 12-day war between Iran and Israel in June 2025. Satellite imagery from that conflict revealed significant damage to several buildings at the site.





Al Jazeera correspondent Ali Hashem, reporting from Tehran, described the strike as anticipated. He noted that neutralising Iran's nuclear capabilities has been a stated priority for US President Donald Trump.





Hashem highlighted Iran's stockpile of approximately 400 kg of highly enriched uranium. Western intelligence assesses this quantity as sufficient for potential weaponisation.





The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) acknowledged the incident via a post on X. Iran informed the agency of the US-Israeli attack, with no off-site radiation increases detected.





IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi reiterated calls for military restraint. He urged all parties to prevent risks of a nuclear accident amid the ongoing conflict.





The White House framed the strikes as part of a broader campaign launched on 28 February. Officials stated the primary aim is to ensure Iran never acquires nuclear weapons.





Natanz suffered further damage earlier in the current war. On 3 March, the IAEA confirmed recent impacts to the underground enrichment plant, following Iran's reports of an attack.





Russia swiftly condemned the latest assault. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova labelled it a blatant violation of international law.





Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz signalled escalation. He warned that US and Israeli strikes on Iranian targets would intensify significantly from Sunday onwards.





Admiral Brad Cooper, US Central Command chief, provided an update on operations. He reported strikes on 8,000 Iranian military targets to date, with Tehran's combat capabilities in steady decline.





The facility's history underscores its strategic importance. Repeated targeting reflects deep concerns over Iran's nuclear ambitions in a volatile regional landscape.





Agencies







