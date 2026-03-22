



Pakistan has firmly asserted that its missile program is strictly region-specific and defensive, dismissing recent concerns raised by US intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard. The statement from Islamabad comes amid heightened scrutiny over Pakistan's strategic capabilities.





Foreign Office Spokesperson Tahir Andrabi categorically rejected Gabbard's assertion of a potential threat posed by Pakistan's missiles. He emphasised that the program is designed solely to protect national sovereignty and promote peace in South Asia.





Pakistan's strategic doctrine, Andrabi explained, centres on credible minimum deterrence directed at India. He stressed that the country's missiles remain well below intercontinental range, underscoring their regional focus.





In a pointed counter, Andrabi highlighted India's missile developments as a greater concern. He noted that India's capabilities now exceed 12,000 kilometres, extending far beyond South Asian security needs and alarming neighbours.





This contrast, according to the spokesperson, reveals a broader regional imbalance. Pakistan positions itself as a responsible actor maintaining stability through restrained capabilities.





Islamabad reaffirmed its commitment to constructive ties with the United States. The relationship, it said, should be based on mutual respect, non-discrimination, and factual accuracy.





Andrabi urged Washington to adopt a more measured stance attuned to South Asia's strategic realities. Such an approach, he argued, would foster peace, security, and stability across the region.





In a separate development, the Foreign Office addressed a viral video clip featuring Israel's Ambassador to India. Pakistan firmly rejected the diplomat's "baseless characterisation," though specifics were not detailed.





Media reports suggest Andrabi was responding to remarks where the ambassador labelled Pakistan a "rogue state" with nuclear weapons. The comment appeared on an Indian news channel amid ongoing regional tensions.





Pakistan countered by pointing to Israel's record of aggression. It cited the illegal occupation of Palestinian territories and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza as evidence of true rogue conduct.





The spokesperson also referenced international court indictments against Israeli leadership. "Responsible states uphold international law—not deflect from it," Andrabi declared.





This episode underscores Pakistan's broader diplomatic pushback against perceived adversaries. It aligns with Islamabad's narrative of victimhood in global discourse on nuclear and missile issues.





The timing of these statements is notable, following Gabbard's testimony on US intelligence assessments. Her concerns likely stem from Pakistan's advancements in ballistic and cruise missiles.





Pakistan's Ababeel missile, tested in recent years, features multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicles (MIRVs). This enhances its deterrence but fuels international worries.





India's Agni-V, with a range over 5,000 km and upgrades pushing further, exemplifies the escalation Andrabi decried. New Delhi views it as a counter to China, yet Pakistan sees it as provocative.





Both nations' arsenals are opaque, complicating verification. Pakistan's estimated 170 warheads contrast with India's 160, per recent think-tank reports.





The US-Pakistan dynamic remains strained post-Afghanistan withdrawal. Washington imposes sanctions on Pakistani entities linked to missile tech, citing proliferation risks.





Gabbard's remarks echo longstanding US apprehensions about technology transfers from China to Pakistan. Beijing supplies critical components for Islamabad's Shaheen series.





Pakistan insists its program is indigenous and self-reliant. It frames external critiques as biased, favouring India's strategic partnerships with the Quad.





Regionally, this exchange reignites India-Pakistan rivalry. Nuclear doctrines—India's no-first-use versus Pakistan's full-spectrum deterrence—heighten flashpoint risks.





The Israeli angle adds a layer, tying into Pakistan's solidarity with Palestine. It reflects Islamabad's use of multilateral forums to challenge Israel's legitimacy.





As South Asia navigates these tensions, calls for dialogue persist. Yet, missile modernisations show little sign of abating.





Pakistan's rebuttal seeks to reshape the narrative, portraying it as the restrained power. Whether this sways global opinion remains uncertain.





PTI







