



Israel's military has issued a stark warning to Iran's newly appointed Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, vowing to pursue, locate, and neutralise him if he poses any threat to the Jewish state.





IDF spokesperson Effie Defrin delivered this message during a briefing on Tuesday, emphasising that no one raising a hand against Israel is immune from retaliation.





Defrin stated explicitly that the Israel Defense Forces lack current intelligence on Khamenei's whereabouts. Nevertheless, he affirmed: "We will pursue him, find him, and neutralise him." This rhetoric underscores Israel's determination to extend its operations against high-level Iranian figures amid escalating hostilities.





The comments come as Israel continues to target members of Iran's paramilitary Basij forces. Defrin reiterated that the IDF will "reach everyone, no matter where or when," following the confirmed killing of Basij commander Gholamreza Soleimani in a prior strike.





Israel is bracing for a protracted conflict, with Defrin noting preparations for a "prolonged campaign, including during Passover." The holiday begins on the first eight days of April this year, signalling that military operations will not pause for religious observances.





In a fresh development, Israel reported efforts to intercept a new barrage of missiles launched from Iran. Air raid sirens blared across Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, with eyewitnesses capturing flashes in the night sky, including what appeared to be a cluster munition missile over Tel Aviv.





Israeli fire and rescue teams rushed to multiple impact sites in the greater Tel Aviv area. Authorities confirmed the interceptions were underway, highlighting the intensity of the ongoing exchanges.





Meanwhile, Bahrain's Defence Force disclosed that its air defence systems have neutralised 129 missiles and 233 drones since the US-Israel war on Iran commenced over two weeks ago. This intervention underscores regional allies' involvement in countering Iranian aggression.





The broader context reveals a conflict that has intensified rapidly, with Israel conducting targeted strikes deep into Iranian territory. The IDF's bold declarations against Khamenei mark a significant escalation in rhetoric, potentially aimed at deterrence or psychological warfare.





Mojtaba Khamenei assumed the role of Supreme Leader following his father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death, inheriting a regime already locked in confrontation with Israel. His leadership has yet to stabilise amid internal challenges and external pressures from Israeli operations.





Israel's strategy appears focused on degrading Iran's command structure, from field commanders like Soleimani to the apex of its theocratic leadership. Defrin's words suggest no red lines in targeting threats, regardless of rank or location.





As missile salvos continue, civilian areas in Israel face repeated alerts, straining emergency responses. The use of cluster munitions, if confirmed, could draw international scrutiny over compliance with arms conventions.





Bahrain's substantial interception figures highlight the Gulf state's alignment with the anti-Iran axis, bolstering Israel's defensive posture. This coalition has proven effective in blunting large-scale drone and missile assaults.





The timing of Israel's statements, amid active intercepts, projects resolve and capability. Passover preparations indicate a societal commitment to resilience, with military readiness overriding traditional ceasefires.





Global observers will watch closely as this war enters its third week, with potential for wider involvement. Iran's response to the personal threat against Khamenei remains unclear, but history suggests reprisals could intensify.





ANI







