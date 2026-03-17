



Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, has firmly dismissed any connection between Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Israel and the subsequent Israeli military strikes on Iran.





Speaking on Monday, Azar emphasised that the Israeli cabinet approved the operation two days after Modi departed, countering speculation about coordinated timing.





PM Modi arrived in Israel on 25 February for his second official visit in nine years. He held key discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara Netanyahu, before leaving the following day. The visit focused on bilateral ties amid ongoing regional tensions.





The strikes occurred in the early hours of 28 February, executed in coordination with the United States. Israel accused Iran of advancing its nuclear weapons program, even as diplomatic talks on a potential nuclear deal continued. Targets reportedly included senior Iranian leadership, military installations, and administrative assets.





Details on the damage inflicted and casualties remain disputed. Israel has claimed significant setbacks to Iran's capabilities, while Tehran has downplayed the impact. The operation unfolded against a backdrop of heightened volatility in the Middle East.





Azar noted that the region was already tense prior to Modi's arrival. He stressed that the operational window for the strikes only materialised post-visit, driven purely by military necessities rather than diplomatic schedules.





Any suggestion of a link, Azar argued, is misguided. The cabinet's decision followed its independent strategic assessments, with no influence from the Indian leader's presence.





India's opposition, particularly the Indian National Congress, has criticised the timing of Modi's trip. The party labelled it 'ill-timed', warning it could imply political endorsement of escalation in West Asia.





Congress Foreign Affairs Department chairman Salman Khurshid expressed deep concern over the visit amid rising tensions and the spectre of broader conflict. He highlighted risks to regional stability.





Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh went further, branding the trip 'Shameful'. He accused the government of eroding India's longstanding adherence to a rules-based international order.





Azar rebutted these claims by reiterating the autonomy of Israel's decision-making. He underscored that approval and execution happened after Modi's exit, with no coordination or signalling tied to the visit.





This episode underscores the delicate balance India navigates in its relations with Israel and Iran. Strong defence and technology ties with Israel contrast with historical economic links to Iran, complicating New Delhi's regional stance.





The strikes have intensified global scrutiny on Iran's nuclear ambitions. Ongoing US-Iran negotiations face new hurdles, as Israel's pre-emptive action challenges diplomatic momentum.





Modi's visit itself yielded agreements on trade, innovation, and security cooperation. Yet, the swift follow-up strikes have overshadowed these outcomes in public discourse.





Opposition voices continue to press the government for clarity on India's positioning. They argue that perceived alignments could strain ties with Arab nations and impact energy security.





Azar’s clarification aims to refocus attention on the substantive gains from Modi's trip. It also signals Israel's intent to manage perceptions in key partner nations like India.





As tensions simmer, the international community watches closely. Any escalation could draw in major powers, testing multilateral frameworks.





ANI







