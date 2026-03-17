



India has firmly dismissed media reports suggesting a "tanker swap" deal with Iran amid the ongoing blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. Government sources described the claims as "baseless," emphasising that no such discussions have taken place between Indian and Iranian authorities.





The reports alleged that Iran proposed exchanging three detained tankers—Asphalt Star, Al Jafzia, and Stellar Ruby—for safe passage of Indian-flagged or India-bound commercial ships through the strait, now effectively controlled by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).





These vessels were seized by India in February on suspicion of concealing identities for illegal ship-to-ship transfers at sea. While Stellar Ruby flies the Iranian flag, the others are registered under Nicaragua and Mali.





An unnamed Iranian official reportedly sought specific medicines and medical equipment as part of the purported deal, but New Delhi has clarified that the tankers are not Iranian-owned.





The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical chokepoint for global energy supplies, with its closure exacerbating tensions in the escalating Iran-US-Israel conflict. Despite the volatility, India is managing ship transits on a case-by-case basis, avoiding any formal "blanket arrangement" with Tehran.





This pragmatic approach has ensured continuity in trade flows, particularly for essential energy imports. On Monday, the Indian LPG carrier Shivalik, laden with 40,000 metric tons of LPG, safely docked at Gujarat's Mundra port after navigating the strait.





Special measures by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways expedited its berthing and documentation to prevent delays in cargo discharge, as confirmed by Special Secretary Rajesh Kumar Sinha. Two other vessels—Jag Laadki, carrying 81,000 tons of Murban crude from the UAE, and Nanda Devi—are en route to Indian ports without incident. Nanda Devi is expected at Kandla on Tuesday, 17 March.





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted India's preference for "reason and coordination" with Iranian authorities over confrontation, noting that these diplomatic efforts are yielding results.





India’s shipping ministry reports 611 Indian seafarers aboard 22 Indian-flagged vessels in the Persian Gulf, all confirmed safe with no incidents in the past 24 hours. New Delhi continues to monitor the situation closely, prioritising energy security and seafarer welfare in the volatile region.





PTI







