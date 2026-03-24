



India’s Gaganyaan mission is steadily advancing towards its goal of sending humans into space for the first time.





The astronauts selected for this landmark project are undergoing intensive training designed to prepare them for the unique challenges of spaceflight. A key element of this preparation involves zero-gravity flights, which simulate the weightless environment they will encounter once in orbit.





These flights are conducted using specially modified aircraft such as the Airbus A330 and the IL-76. By performing steep parabolic manoeuvres, the aircraft create short bursts of microgravity lasting around 30 to 40 seconds.





During these intervals, astronauts experience the sensation of floating freely, allowing them to practise essential movements and adapt to the disorienting conditions of weightlessness. Videos shared by astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla have offered the public a rare glimpse into these exercises, showing how astronauts learn to control their bodies in space-like conditions.





Training in zero gravity is not straightforward, as gravity on Earth cannot simply be switched off. The parabolic flight method is therefore the closest approximation available, enabling astronauts to rehearse orientation, coordination, and teamwork in a gravity-free environment.





Experts highlight that this training is as much about psychological readiness as physical adaptation, since astronauts must learn to remain calm and effective while floating in an unfamiliar state.





The zero-G sessions form part of a broader training program overseen by ISRO. Alongside these flights, astronauts undergo survival training, mission simulations, and other exercises to prepare them for the technical, physical, and mental demands of space travel. Each stage of the program is carefully designed to ensure that the crew is fully equipped to handle the complexities of orbit.





As India moves closer to its first human spaceflight, these training milestones represent a crucial step forward. By mastering the art of floating, manoeuvring, and working in weightlessness, the astronauts are building the confidence and skills needed to take India’s next great leap beyond Earth.





Agencies







