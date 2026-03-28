



Karman Drones, a Noida-based innovator in unmanned aerial vehicle technology, has unveiled the Pratham UAV, a compact micro-category drone engineered for versatile applications in surveillance, inspection, and mapping. This intelligent system stands out with its robust in-house composite structure, ensuring durability across demanding environments.





The Pratham boasts an operational range of 4-8 km, varying by model and configuration, positioning it as a reliable choice for long-range missions. Its high endurance allows flights lasting up to 50-63 minutes, making it ideal for extended operations without frequent redeployments.





Performance metrics highlight its agility, with top speeds reaching 10 m/s. The drone thrives in extreme temperatures from -20°C to 60°C, demonstrating resilience in diverse climatic conditions, from arctic chills to desert heats.





Key use cases encompass surveying and high-precision mapping, enhanced by an integrated PPK module for accurate geolocation data. It also excels in search and rescue scenarios, where rapid deployment and real-time intelligence prove invaluable.





In a significant milestone, Karman Drones announced in early 2025 that Pratham secured DGCA Type Certification, affirming its compliance with stringent Indian aviation standards and paving the way for broader commercial adoption.





Building on this success, the company introduced Pratham Pro, a variant optimised for high-altitude surveillance with a range exceeding 5 km. This model addresses the growing demand for elevated monitoring in challenging terrains.





Complementing the line-up, Karman Drones offers Tethered Aerial Robots (TAR), capable of 24-hour continuous operations. These systems provide persistent aerial oversight, ideal for perimeter security and critical infrastructure protection.





Pratham's in-house composite airframe not only reduces weight but also enhances resistance to impacts and environmental wear, minimising maintenance needs. This design philosophy aligns with India's push for indigenous defence and aerospace manufacturing.





The drone integrates advanced intelligence features, including autonomous flight modes and real-time data transmission, enabling operators to focus on mission objectives rather than manual controls. Compatibility with various payloads further expands its utility.





In the context of India's burgeoning drone ecosystem, Karman Drones contributes to self-reliance under initiatives like Make in India. Pratham's certification underscores the maturity of private-sector UAV development, rivalling global standards.





Future prospects include potential integrations with AI-driven analytics for enhanced threat detection and swarm operations. As defence and civilian sectors increasingly adopt drones, Pratham positions Karman as a frontrunner in micro-UAV innovation.





Agencies











