



Genrobotics Innovation, a Kerala-based AI start-up pioneering physical AI solutions in sanitation and medical fields, has clinched a landmark contract from Singapore's Public Utilities Board (PUB), the nation's water agency.





This deal marks a significant achievement for India's start-up ecosystem, positioning the Thiruvananthapuram firm as a global contender in advanced robotics.





The contract, valued at approximately ₹80 crore, involves deploying nearly 44 robots to upgrade Singapore's water infrastructure. These robots, primarily the Wilboar model—an advanced rover designed for cleaning hazardous, confined spaces such as sewer wells, storm water drains, and industrial tanks—will be rolled out over the next two financial years.





Each project under the agreement carries a value of ₹2 to 2.5 crore, with implementation targeted within 18 months. Vimal Govindan MK, co-founder and CEO of Genrobotics, highlighted that the rollout will begin with a pilot phase, followed by scaling up, including the addition of unique features tailored to PUB's needs.





Securing this long-term contract was no small feat. Genrobotics emerged victorious after an intense 18-month evaluation process against over 600 global competitors, underscoring the firm's technological edge in integrating robotics with AI for complex sanitation challenges.





The company attributes its success to proprietary intellectual property and unmatched advancements in robotic technology. With 14 patents already filed, Genrobotics claims few global players match its scale and sophistication in the sanitation robotics segment, where seamless AI-robotics integration is paramount.





Financially, Genrobotics reported ₹32 crore in revenue for FY25 and anticipates 30 per cent growth this year. Looking ahead, the firm aims to transform into a ₹500 crore organisation within two years, bolstered by this deal and future expansions.





In a bold strategic move, Genrobotics plans an initial public offering (IPO) by FY28 or FY29, signalling confidence in sustained growth. This milestone aligns with Kerala's burgeoning start-up scene, elevating the state's profile in high-tech exports.





Diversifying beyond sanitation, the company is venturing into semi-humanoid robots for the defence sector. These fast, heavy-lifting devices are envisioned to assist armed forces with automation tasks like inventory movement and weapon handling, tapping into India's push for indigenous defence tech.





Genrobotics is also negotiating with a private Singaporean player for robot deployments in post-construction sewage works, including painting and coating. This could further solidify its foothold in Southeast Asia's infrastructure market.





Operationally, the start-up boasts two manufacturing facilities: a 10,000 sq metre R&D hub in Thiruvananthapuram, employing around 100 people—including talent from ISRO—and a larger 50,000 sq metre plant in Palakkad's Kanjikode, capable of producing up to 100 robots annually.





With a total workforce of 300, Genrobotics blends cutting-edge innovation with scalable production. Its Wilboar robots, already proven in hazardous cleaning, exemplify how Indian engineering is addressing global challenges in urban sanitation and beyond.





This PUB contract not only validates Genrobotics' prowess but also highlights India's rising influence in AI-driven robotics, potentially paving the way for more international deals in defence and infrastructure.





Agencies







