



Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have held a critical telephonic discussion to address the intensifying conflict currently destabilising West Asia. The conversation comes at a pivotal moment, with both leaders expressing deep concern over the regional security architecture and the potential for a wider conflagration.





A primary focus of the dialogue was the protection of regional energy infrastructure, which has recently come under threat.





Prime Minister Modi reiterated India’s firm condemnation of such attacks, highlighting the grave risk they pose to global energy security and economic stability. Both leaders underscored that the integrity of energy facilities is non-negotiable for the prosperity of the international community.





Central to their agreement was the imperative to maintain the freedom of navigation in regional waters. As the conflict threatens vital maritime corridors, the two heads of government pledged to work towards keeping shipping lines open and secure. This commitment is particularly vital for India, which relies heavily on these routes for its energy imports and trade.





Beyond security concerns, the Prime Minister extended his gratitude to the Crown Prince for the continued welfare and support of the Indian diaspora residing in Saudi Arabia. This diplomatic outreach is part of a broader Indian effort to engage with key stakeholders, including the United States, Israel, and Iran, to advocate for regional de-escalation.





The geopolitical situation has grown increasingly volatile following claims by Iranian state media that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targeted US military personnel in Dubai. Tehran asserted that precision missile and drone strikes were carried out against hideouts allegedly housing hundreds of American soldiers, though these claims remain part of a high-stakes information war.





In response to the rising tensions, the United States is reportedly preparing to bolster its regional presence. Intelligence suggests that elements of the 82nd Airborne Division may be deployed to the Middle East. Furthermore, reports indicate that the Pentagon is contemplating potential ground operations on Kharg Island, a strategic Iranian oil terminal, as a counter-measure to recent provocations.





Adding to the complexity of the maritime threat, Iranian forces have reportedly begun laying mines and reinforcing their military presence on Kharg Island. This move significantly raises the stakes for international shipping and increases the risk of accidental or intentional kinetic engagement in one of the world's most congested and vital waterways.





The coordinated stance between New Delhi and Riyadh reflects a shared recognition that the stability of West Asia is essential for global order. By prioritising the security of maritime trade and energy assets, both nations are attempting to provide a stabilising influence amidst a rapidly deteriorating security environment.





ANI







