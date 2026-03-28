



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s recent diplomatic engagements in Paris underscore the strengthening ties between India and its key partners in Europe and the Middle East. On the sidelines of the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, Jaishankar called upon French President Emmanuel Macron, a meeting he described as a distinct honour.





During their exchange, the Minister conveyed warm greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the personal rapport that continues to anchor the Indo-French strategic partnership.





The discussions with President Macron were characterised by a high degree of mutual value, with Jaishankar noting the significance of the President’s insights on global affairs.





This high-level interaction comes at a time when France, holding the G7 Presidency, is steering critical dialogues on international security and economic stability. The meeting reaffirms the "special relationship" shared by New Delhi and Paris, particularly in navigating complex geopolitical shifts.





Broadening India’s diplomatic reach during the summit, Jaishankar also held a substantive meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan. The two ministers reviewed the current state of bilateral relations, seeking fresh avenues to develop and strengthen cooperation across various sectors.





Their dialogue was not limited to bilateralism, as they also delved into the latest regional and international developments, reflecting a shared interest in the stability of West Asia.





The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the meeting served as a platform to discuss issues of mutual concern, with high-ranking officials from both sides in attendance. This engagement highlights India’s "Link West" policy, ensuring that its interests in the Gulf remain a priority even while engaging with the Western-led G7 framework. The presence of Ambassador Fahad Al-Ruwaily and other senior diplomats further emphasised the formal weight of these deliberations.





Beyond the corridors of high-level politics, the External Affairs Minister took the opportunity to engage with India’s "soft power" by visiting the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre in Paris.





He expressed great confidence that the newly renovated facility would act as a vital hub for French citizens and the Indian diaspora to explore India’s rich art and spiritual heritage. Jaishankar observed impressive cultural displays, noting the centre's role in deepening the cultural bridge between the two nations.





On the broader G7 front, the Foreign Ministers issued a stern joint statement regarding maritime security, specifically focusing on the Strait of Hormuz. Amidst escalating regional conflicts, the ministers underscored the "absolute necessity" of restoring safe and toll-free navigation in this critical energy corridor. They called for adherence to international law and the Law of the Sea, stressing that uninterrupted transit is vital for global energy security.





This collective stance, supported by the G7 under France’s leadership, aligns with India’s own interests in maintaining open and secure sea lanes.





As a major energy importer, India has a significant stake in the stability of the Strait of Hormuz. Jaishankar’s presence at these meetings allowed India to be part of the discourse on these urgent security challenges while simultaneously reinforcing its individual bonds with France and Saudi Arabia.





ANI







