



India's Defence Secretary, Rajesh Kumar Singh, stated during the Network18's Rising Bharat Summit that no final decision has been taken on procuring the Russian Su-57 stealth fighter jet. This comes amid discussions on advanced aircraft acquisitions, where Singh emphasised that the Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) programme with Rafale remains the primary direction, subject to negotiations for substantial indigenous manufacturing and integration capabilities.





Singh clarified that while conversations with Russia regarding the advanced Sukhoi Su-57 are ongoing, the government has not committed to the offer on the table. He reiterated this position when pressed on whether sanctions or US trade talks have impeded interest in Russian systems, assuring that defence engagements with Russia proceed independently.





The Defence Secretary highlighted that India's fifth-generation fighter programme centres on the indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), with private sector involvement being shortlisted for prototypes. On the Su-57 specifically, Singh noted, "We've not taken a call as yet," underscoring that the direction prioritises Rafale for MRFA and AMCA for true fifth-generation needs.





When questioned directly about the Su-57's viability, Singh acknowledged comparisons and issues surrounding the platform but declined to delve into specifics, stating these factors contribute to the delay in a final call. He affirmed that defence ties with Russia remain robust, exemplified by a recent 10-year cooperation framework signed prior to US trade finalisation.





Singh's remarks indicate a cautious approach to the Su-57, balancing multi-vendor engagements with a push for self-reliance. No timeline was provided for a decision, as global events and strategic priorities take precedence. This stance aligns with reports of the Indian Air Force evaluating the Su-57 as a potential interim stealth option before AMCA operationalisation.





The lack of commitment to Su-57 procurement reflects broader priorities post-Operation Sindoor, focusing on rapid indigenisation and filling capability gaps through emergency procurements rather than foreign fifth-generation imports at this stage. Russia's proposal for Su-57 supply and local production has been on the table, yet India's response remains non-committal.





Defence Secretary Singh's summit disclosure marks an important update, confirming the Su-57 offer from Russia persists but awaits evaluation amid competing indigenous and allied options like Rafale. Industry observers note that while the Su-57 could bridge gaps against regional stealth threats like China's J-20, unresolved technical and strategic concerns persist.







