



On 25 February 2026, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made history by addressing Israel's Knesset, the first Indian leader to do so. He arrived at Ben Gurion Airport earlier that day, greeted warmly by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara amid ceremonial trumpets and a vast red carpet.





This two-day visit underscored the deepening strategic ties between the two nations, forged over years of expanding cooperation in defence, technology, and trade, reported The Times of Israel.





“The massacre of October 7 made it absolutely clear: either the jihadist axis of evil will break us, or we will break it,” Modi continued, referring to the Hamas invasion of southern Israel in 2023 that sparked a regional war between Israel and Iran along with its armed proxies. “And we are breaking it — and will break it.” said Prime Minister Modi.





PM Modi linked this stance to the shared fight against Islamist terrorism, pledging an unyielding response to threats like the Hamas onslaught of 7 October 2023.





Netanyahu, speaking before Modi, hailed the formation of an "iron alliance" of nations against "extremist Islam." He praised Modi's moral clarity post the 7 October massacre, noting India's immediate and vocal support. The Israeli leader also lauded India's historical tolerance towards Jewish communities, contrasting it with rising global antisemitism, and thanked the nation for never persecuting Jews under state auspices.





The address carried profound emotional weight, with Modi conveying India's deepest condolences for lives lost in the "barbaric terrorist attack" by Hamas.





Netanyahu reciprocated the sentiment, calling Modi "more than a friend, a brother" and expressing deep emotion at his presence. He highlighted booming bilateral relations: trade doubled, cooperation tripled, and understanding quadrupled in recent years. The leaders reminisced about Modi's 2017 visit, when they waded into the Mediterranean surf together, symbolising their personal bond.





Strategic initiatives took centre stage, including the US-backed IMEC corridor linking India to Europe via secure Middle Eastern routes through stable nations like Israel. Netanyahu stressed that such projects thrive only amid security, positioning India and Israel as pillars. This aligns with his vision of a broader regional alliance countering Iranian and Muslim Brotherhood influences, as mentioned to Shin Bet officials the previous day.





Modi endorsed the Trump administration's Gaza peace plan, now in its second phase of demilitarisation and Israeli withdrawal. He described it as promising "just and durable peace" for the region, including Palestinians. However, Israeli officials remain sceptical about fully disarming Hamas without IDF intervention, casting uncertainty over implementation.





Domestic politics briefly intruded, with opposition MKs walking out during speeches by Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana and Netanyahu to protest the exclusion of High Court president Isaac Amit. They returned for Modi's address to show respect, and opposition leader Yair Lapid personally welcomed him, emphasising unity in admiration for India's alliance. Lapid assured Modi the boycott was unrelated to him, despite boos from coalition members.





Bilateral economic ties are robust, with India as Israel's second-largest Asian trading partner after China. In 2024, trade hit $5 billion, including $2.5 billion in Israeli exports, $1 billion in diamonds, and $1.5 billion in Indian imports. Israel ranks as India's fourth-largest arms supplier, fuelling cooperation in military hardware amid India's indigenous manufacturing push.





Further visits by Israeli ministers—such as Economy Minister Nir Barkat's business delegation to New Delhi in 2025—have advanced talks on a free trade agreement (FTA). A September bilateral investment pact laid groundwork, but strains persist over Indian workers' inclusion, which Israel resists due to influx concerns and domestic middlemen influences. Despite this, Modi and Netanyahu brushed aside disagreements during a joint limousine ride to an innovation event, posting mutual praise on X in each other's languages.





Modi's Knesset speech built on a foundation of civilisational dialogue between two ancient nations. He positioned himself as a representative of 1.4 billion Indians, bringing greetings of friendship and partnership. Netanyahu awarded Modi the Knesset Medal, cementing the occasion's prestige amid a private airport meeting beforehand.





The visit signals India's firm pivot towards Israel amid regional turbulence, contrasting with public criticisms back home over Gaza. Analysts note parallels between Modi and Netanyahu as strong leaders navigating complex geopolitics. Their embrace counters narratives of isolation for Israel, while bolstering India's role in counter-terror coalitions.





Technological synergies shone through Netanyahu's praise for joint ventures in agriculture, health, IT, water management, fintech, and infrastructure. Israel's desalination expertise and India's scale promise mutual gains, as seen in past dune buggy rides and beach strolls. This "match made in heaven," per Netanyahu, now eyes even broader horizons.





PM Modi concluded his Knesset speech by invoking respective national rallying cries “Am Yisrael Chai” — Hebrew for “The people of Israel live” — and “Jai Hind” meaning “Long live India,” drawing resounding applause and chants of “Modi! Modi!” from the packed plenum.





As Modi departed the podium, the bipartisan applause underscored the visit's success. Beyond rhetoric, it advances concrete projects like IMEC, potentially reshaping trade routes away from volatile paths. For defence analysts, the "iron alliance" hints at enhanced missile tech sharing, vital for India's hypersonic ambitions and Israel's layered defences.





The Knesset event on 25 February 2026 marked a watershed, transforming personal camaraderie into geopolitical steel. India-Israel ties, once nascent, now form a bulwark against shared foes, with Modi and Netanyahu as its architects.





​Times of Israel







