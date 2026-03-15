



A recent report highlighted by the American outlet The Hill has cast serious doubts on the battlefield efficacy of Chinese-manufactured HQ-9B surface-to-air missile systems deployed by Pakistan, Zee News reported





During India's Operation Sindoor last year, these systems reportedly failed to track or neutralise Indian strikes over four consecutive days, underscoring vulnerabilities in Beijing's exported defence technology.





The operation unfolded on 7-8 May 2025, as a precise tri-service response to the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. Indian forces targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, executing a non-escalatory mission that highlighted New Delhi's strategic restraint amid escalating tensions.





According to the cited analysis, Pakistan's HQ-9B batteries—often touted as competitors to Western systems like the Patriot—proved utterly ineffective. The report starkly noted that the missiles "were unable to defend, destroy or track anything," leaving Pakistani airspace exposed to Indian incursions.





This dismal performance aligns with broader critiques of the HQ-9B, known domestically in China as the "Red Flag 9." Modelled on Russia's S-300 and elements of the US Patriot, the system promises multi-target engagement at ranges up to 200 kilometres. Yet, real-world tests appear to reveal critical shortcomings in radar integration and electronic warfare resistance.





India, by contrast, leveraged a sophisticated layered air defence architecture. The Russian-supplied S-400 Triumf, rebranded as Sudarshan in Indian service, provided long-range interception capabilities, while the homegrown Akash system handled medium-range threats with commendable precision.





Eyewitness accounts and post-operation assessments suggest these Indian assets successfully downed Pakistani aircraft, drones, and incoming missiles. The Akash, in particular, demonstrated high single-shot kill probabilities, bolstered by recent upgrades incorporating active radar seekers.





The HQ-9B's failures were compounded by supporting Chinese radar systems, such as the JY-27A, which reportedly went "blind, deaf and mute" under combat stress. Paraded prominently in Pakistani military displays, these assets faltered when confronted with India's spectrum of low-observable munitions and decoys.





This is not an isolated incident. Similar lapses have plagued Chinese exports elsewhere. In Venezuela, JY-series radars allegedly missed US aircraft during a prior incursion, while Iran's Chinese-augmented networks crumbled amid Operation Epic Fury—a US-led strike that reportedly eliminated Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and key commanders.





Such repeated underperformance has eroded trust among Beijing's arms clients. Pakistan, Egypt, Azerbaijan, and Iran have poured billions into these systems, only to question their value in high-intensity scenarios. For Pakistan, the Sindoor debacle amplifies procurement risks tied to over-reliance on Chinese hardware.





The implications ripple through global defence markets. Nations eyeing cost-effective alternatives to Western tech now scrutinise Chinese claims more rigorously. India's success, meanwhile, validates its Atmanirbhar Bharat push, with indigenous systems like Akash-NG poised for export.





In South Asia, the episode reinforces India's deterrence edge. Pakistan's air defence gaps expose vulnerabilities along the Line of Control, potentially deterring future adventurism. Beijing faces a credibility crisis, as its military-industrial complex grapples with export-quality shortfalls.





Taiwan watches intently. Amid cross-strait tensions, the HQ-9B's combat flops question the PLA's own capabilities, given systemic similarities. US analysts predict accelerated allied investments in countering Chinese tech proliferation.





Operation Sindoor thus emerges as a pivotal case study. It not only affirmed India's operational maturity but also signalled a pivot in perceptions of Sino-Pakistani military ties. As regional dynamics evolve, the true test of defence tech lies not in parades, but in the crucible of conflict.





The Hill







