



A Parliamentary standing committee has highlighted a significant discrepancy in how technologies developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) are being handed over to the private sector.





The committee expressed concern that these innovations are often transferred at prices far below their actual commercial value. This trend, according to the panel, allows private corporations to reap substantial profits while the public institutions that originally funded and developed the research receive only a fraction of the financial benefits.





Beyond the pricing disparity, the panel pointed out a lack of oversight regarding the ultimate impact of these transfers. There is currently no robust mechanism to verify if the low-cost access provided to private firms actually translates into benefits for the end-users or the general public.





Without such a system, the committee fears that the primary objective of using government resources to create public value is being side-lined in favour of private gain.





To rectify these issues, the report suggests that the Department of Space move away from arbitrary pricing and adopt a framework that is better aligned with global market standards.





The committee argued that licensing fees should be calculated based on the uniqueness of the technology and its potential for societal impact.





By doing so, the government can ensure that public institutions are fairly compensated for their intellectual property and that the taxpayer-funded research is not undervalued.





The committee also recommended the establishment of clear and consistent guidelines for the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) to follow when evaluating technology fees.





By formalising these costs, the government can create a more predictable and transparent environment for both public entities and private partners. This would replace the current ad-hoc approach with a structured system that reflects the true worth of India’s space-age innovations.





Accountability was another major focus of the findings, with the panel calling for periodic third-party audits of all technology transfer agreements.





These audits would serve as a safeguard against potential corruption or mismanagement, ensuring that every deal is transparent and in the best interest of the nation. This move is seen as essential for maintaining public trust in the burgeoning partnership between the state and private space enterprises.





The goal is to find a middle ground that fosters industrial growth and supports the thriving start-up ecosystem without sacrificing public investment.





The committee believes that by implementing these structured pricing models and rigorous audit procedures, India can build a space sector that is both commercially competitive and ethically sound.





This balance is viewed as vital for the long-term sustainability of the country’s space programme and its contribution to the national economy.





Agencies







