



Defence and security cooperation has emerged as the most strategically significant pillar of India–US relations, according to US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor.





He emphasised that the newly established 10‑year framework, coupled with enhanced defence industrial collaboration, science and technology partnerships, and operational coordination, marks a decisive step in strengthening bilateral ties.





The ambassador highlighted that India’s designation as a Major Defence Partner reflects the depth of this relationship, with military exercises such as Malabar, Tiger Triumph, and Cope India serving as practical demonstrations of growing interoperability.





Gor underscored the role of the Quad in aligning the security interests of both nations, noting that diplomacy, defence exercises, and military sales form the three core aspects of cooperation.





He predicted that if these elements are sustained, the natural trajectory would be a further strengthening of defence ties. This strategic alignment, he argued, is not only about military preparedness but also about ensuring stability in the broader Indo‑Pacific region.





Beyond defence, Gor pointed to economic investment and trade expansion as equally transformative dimensions of the partnership. He explained that India’s rapid economic growth and vast infrastructure requirements dovetail with American expertise in sectors such as energy, aviation, advanced manufacturing, and digital infrastructure.





This synergy, he said, creates a win‑win scenario that benefits both nations while reinforcing the economic foundation of their long‑term strategic partnership.





On the subject of artificial intelligence, Gor described it as a nuanced and evolving issue that requires open dialogue between India and the United States.





He rejected the idea of a global governance board dictating AI usage, instead advocating for bilateral cooperation to harness AI for mutual benefit. His vision, he stated, is to transform the India–US relationship into the defining strategic partnership of the 21st century, delivering tangible outcomes for both sides.





The ambassador also highlighted Pax Silica, an initiative to which India is a signatory, as a mechanism for aligning economic and national security interests. By focusing on critical mineral processing capacity and AI infrastructure investments, Pax Silica aims to diversify supply chains and reduce dependency on a single source. Gor argued that this combination of political and financial commitments significantly lowers risk while ensuring resilience in critical sectors.





Taken together, Gor’s remarks present a comprehensive picture of India–US ties as a multifaceted partnership anchored in defence and security, but equally driven by economic cooperation and technological innovation.





His outlook suggests a future in which the relationship is not only strategic but also transformative, shaping the global order in the decades ahead.





Agencies







