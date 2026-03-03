



Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in crucial telephone conversations on Monday with key leaders from the Gulf region amid escalating tensions in West Asia.





He spoke directly with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who also serves as Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia. These discussions underscored India's diplomatic outreach during a volatile period marked by recent military exchanges.





In both calls, Prime Minister Modi unequivocally condemned the attacks on Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. Officials confirmed that the Prime Minister expressed India's strong disapproval of the strikes, which occurred as part of Iran's retaliatory missile barrage. This retaliation followed a significant US-Israel operation targeting Iran, resulting in the death of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.





The conversations were prompted by Iran's firing of missiles not only towards Israel but also at several West Asian nations, including Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. Reports indicate that these projectiles caused disruptions and heightened fears of broader regional conflict. Prime Minister Modi's condemnations signal India's firm stance against aggression that threatens stability in the oil-rich Gulf.





Beyond security concerns, Prime Minister Modi prioritised the welfare of the Indian diaspora in both countries. He discussed measures to ensure their safety with the Bahraini King and Saudi Crown Prince. With millions of Indians employed in these nations, particularly in construction, services, and hospitality sectors, their protection remains a top priority for New Delhi.





This outreach builds on Prime Minister Modi's earlier engagements in the crisis. He had previously conversed with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. These interactions reflect India's balanced diplomacy, maintaining ties with all major players while advocating for de-escalation.





India's position aligns with its broader strategic interests in West Asia. The region supplies a significant portion of India's energy imports, and any prolonged conflict could disrupt global oil markets, impacting the Indian economy. New Delhi has consistently urged restraint to prevent a wider war that might draw in global powers.





The Modi government's swift diplomatic moves also highlight the growing influence of India-Saudi and India-Bahrain relations. Saudi Arabia, a key partner in India's I2U2 grouping and a major investor, hosts over 2.6 million Indians. Bahrain, similarly, relies on Indian expatriate labour and shares strong defence ties through joint exercises and procurement deals.





Analysts view these calls as a proactive step to safeguard Indian nationals and secure economic corridors. With tensions simmering, Prime Minister Modi's interventions aim to foster dialogue among affected nations. Official sources noted the leaders appreciated India's balanced approach and concerns for community welfare.





As the situation evolves, India continues monitoring developments closely. Evacuation protocols for Indians in high-risk zones stand ready, drawing from past experiences like the Yemen crisis in 2015. Prime Minister Modi's engagements reinforce India's role as a stabilising force in a fractious neighbourhood.





