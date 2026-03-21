



Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a series of high-level telephone conversations with five world leaders on Thursday, 19 March 2026, amid escalating tensions in West Asia.





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed that these discussions focused on the volatile regional situation, with the Prime Minister emphasising the urgent need for dialogue and diplomacy to achieve de-escalation and restore peace.





MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal briefed the media on Friday, outlining India's firm position during an inter-ministerial session in New Delhi. Modi underscored that prioritising diplomatic channels remains essential to prevent further instability, a stance that aligns with India's long-standing policy of promoting multilateral solutions in conflict zones.





A key highlight of these talks was the collective condemnation of attacks on critical energy infrastructure across the region. The leaders expressed grave concerns over disruptions to vital supply chains, particularly those affecting global oil flows, and reaffirmed their commitment to securing safe maritime routes through the Strait of Hormuz.





In his conversation with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman, PM Modi extended advance Eid greetings to the Sultan and the Omani people. He reiterated India's strong condemnation of any violations of Oman's sovereignty and territorial integrity, while appreciating Oman's pivotal role in facilitating the safe evacuation of Indian nationals from conflict areas.





The dialogue with Oman's leadership also touched on broader regional dynamics, reflecting the close strategic partnership between New Delhi and Muscat. Oman's position as a neutral mediator in West Asian affairs makes such engagements crucial for India, which relies on the Gulf nation for energy imports and logistical support.





PM Modi then spoke with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, conveying warm greetings ahead of the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations.





Both leaders voiced deep concerns over the unfolding crisis in West Asia, agreeing on the imperative to curb escalatory actions that could have ripple effects on Southeast Asia and beyond.





Malaysia, as a key member of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), provides India with an important bridge to moderate voices in the Muslim world. This call reinforces the growing India-Malaysia ties under the framework of the India-Malaysia Strategic Partnership.





The Prime Minister's discussion with French President Emmanuel Macron centred on coordinated efforts to foster peace. The two leaders committed to sustained collaboration, not only in West Asia but also in addressing interconnected global challenges such as energy security and counter-terrorism.





France's active military presence in the Indian Ocean region and its defence ties with India, including joint exercises like Varuna, add strategic depth to this partnership. Their alignment on de-escalation signals a unified Western-Indian approach to stabilising the Gulf.





In talks with King Abdullah II of Jordan, PM Modi again extended Eid greetings—having done so earlier—and both condemned assaults on energy assets that risk broader escalation. They stressed the need for uninterrupted transit of goods and energy, vital for global trade routes.





India expressed profound gratitude for Jordan's assistance in repatriating stranded Indians, many of whom transited through Amman after evacuations from Israel amid the conflict. Jordan's humanitarian role underscores its value as a reliable partner in India's neighbourhood diplomacy.





Finally, PM Modi conversed with Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, offering Eid greetings and solidarity. He thanked Doha for its support to the Indian community and renewed condemnation of energy infrastructure attacks, while both sides pledged to safeguard navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.





Qatar's influence as a major LNG exporter and mediator in regional disputes makes it indispensable to India's energy diversification strategy. With over 800,000 Indians in Qatar, these assurances highlight the human dimension of India's Gulf outreach.





These diplomatic overtures come against a backdrop of heightened West Asian volatility, including reported strikes on oil facilities and sovereignty infringements near the Strait of Hormuz, which handles 20-30% of global oil trade. India's position as the world's third-largest oil importer amplifies the stakes, with potential disruptions threatening economic stability.





By engaging a diverse set of leaders—from Gulf monarchs to European allies and Southeast Asian partners—Modi has positioned India as a voice of restraint and pragmatism. This multi-vector diplomacy avoids alignment with any single bloc, preserving New Delhi's strategic autonomy.





The emphasis on safe passage through Hormuz addresses immediate economic perils, as any blockade could spike global energy prices and inflame inflation in import-dependent economies like India's. Modi's proactive stance may also pave the way for India-led initiatives at forums like the UN or G20.





Critically, these calls signal India's intent to protect its 8-10 million strong diaspora in the Gulf, whose remittances exceed $100 billion annually. Evacuation efforts, supported by partners like Oman, Jordan, and Qatar, demonstrate the efficacy of quiet diplomacy.





Looking ahead, MEA indicated that India will continue monitoring developments closely, potentially convening further consultations. Modi's engagements bolster India's credentials as a stabilising force, leveraging its non-aligned heritage in a polarised world.





ANI







