



China has welcomed the appointment of Vikram Doraiswami as India's new Ambassador to Beijing, viewing it as a positive step towards improving bilateral ties.





The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, Lin Jian, expressed this sentiment during a media briefing on Friday, 20 March 2026. He described envoys as vital bridges for fostering friendly and cooperative relations between nations.





Lin Jian specifically noted that China welcomes Mr Doraiswami and will provide all necessary facilitation for him to assume his post. He expressed hope that the diplomat will play a positive role in the sustained improvement of India-China relations.





Mr Doraiswami, a 1992-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, is currently India's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom. The 56-year-old veteran diplomat was appointed on Thursday, 19 March 2026, succeeding Pradeep Kumar Rawat.





He is expected to take up his new assignment in China shortly. His selection has generated significant interest within Chinese official media and strategic circles.





Lin Jian highlighted that Mr Doraiswami has adopted a Chinese name, Wei Jiameng. Chinese scholars interpret this as carrying diplomatic nuance: "Wei" echoes "Vikram" phonetically and recalls a historical Chinese state; "Jia" means auspicious or praiseworthy; and "Meng" means ally.





Taken together, the name loosely translates to "auspicious ally" or "one who forms an excellent alliance", underscoring its relevance amid current Sino-Indian dynamics.





A Mandarin speaker, Mr Doraiswami brings substantial China expertise. He served as Third Secretary in Hong Kong early in his career, earning a diploma in Chinese from the New Asia Yale-in-Asia Language School.





He later spent four years in Beijing starting in September 1996. This background positions him as a seasoned "China hand" among India's senior diplomats.





Chinese state media, including the Global Times—a publication linked to the People's Daily and the Communist Party—featured his appointment prominently on its front page. The headline read: "India appoints seasoned 'China hand' as next Ambassador".





Lin Minwang, deputy director of the Centre for South Asian Studies at Fudan University, told the Global Times that the ambassadorship is one of India's most critical diplomatic posts. Mr Doraiswami's prior stints in China give him a rational and comprehensive understanding of the country.





Qian Feng, director of the Research Department at Tsinghua University's National Strategy Institute, described Mr Doraiswami as a heavyweight expert on China-India relations and China's national conditions.





Qian emphasised that the appointment signals New Delhi's strong emphasis on professionalism and pragmatism in stabilising ties with Beijing. It reflects India's intent to engage China more precisely at the frontline level.





By sending such a senior diplomat, India aims to manage complex bilateral issues, address differences, and expand cooperation, according to Qian.





The outgoing Ambassador Rawat also contributed to steadying relations after their earlier nadir. Like Mr Doraiswami, Rawat and several other Indian envoys have studied Chinese and served in China-based missions.





This appointment occurs against the backdrop of renewed efforts to reset India-China relations, strained since the April 2020 military standoff in eastern Ladakh.





The Galwan Valley clash that year plunged ties to their lowest point in decades. The standoff, lasting over four years, effectively concluded in October 2024.





In recent months, both nations have intensified diplomatic and military disengagement measures to stabilise relations.





Mr Doraiswami's posting thus arrives at a pivotal moment, potentially aiding sustained dialogue and cooperation.





Agencies







