



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has publicly condemned Iran's recent missile and drone strikes on the United Arab Emirates, marking a clear diplomatic stance from India in the escalating regional conflict.





In a telephone conversation with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on 28 February 2026, Modi strongly denounced the attacks, which targeted key UAE sites including Dubai, in apparent retaliation for US-Israeli operations against Iranian assets.





He extended condolences for the loss of lives and injuries, including to an Indian national among the casualties.





Modi affirmed India's unwavering solidarity with the UAE during this crisis, a position he reiterated via a post on X, formerly Twitter. The statement underscores Delhi's commitment to its strategic partner, with whom India shares deep economic and defence ties, including significant expatriate communities and joint military cooperation.





This condemnation comes against the backdrop of Iranian strikes that have heightened fears of broader Gulf instability.





India's response also highlighted appreciation for the UAE's swift measures to protect Indian residents, numbering over three million in the emirates. Modi thanked President Al Nahyan personally for these efforts, reflecting the robust bilateral relationship forged through initiatives like the I2U2 grouping and comprehensive economic partnership agreements. The call signalled Delhi's first major public positioning in the fresh Iran-UAE flare-up.





Beyond condemnation, Modi emphasised the urgency of de-escalation to preserve regional peace and stability, a recurring theme in India's foreign policy amid its balancing act between Gulf states and Iran. New Delhi has historically maintained neutrality in Middle Eastern conflicts while safeguarding its energy imports and diaspora interests. This incident tests that equilibrium, as Iran faces mounting pressures from Western and Israeli actions.





Reports indicate the Iranian attacks caused limited but notable damage, prompting UAE vows of retaliation and international calls for restraint. India's intervention aligns with its broader advocacy for dialogue, as seen in recent engagements with both Tehran and Abu Dhabi.





PM Modi's outreach serves as an early signal from Delhi, prioritising alliance with the UAE without fully alienating Iran, a key partner in Chabahar port development and regional connectivity.





The episode unfolds as President Donald Trump, re-elected in 2024, navigates US policy towards Iran post-inauguration, potentially influencing South Asian dynamics.





For India, with its defence and aerospace interests deeply intertwined in the Gulf—evident in deals with UAE firms like EDGE Group—this condemnation reinforces strategic autonomy while backing a vital ally. Observers note it may bolster Modi's image domestically amid ongoing scrutiny of India's Middle East diplomacy.





