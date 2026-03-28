

The 515 Army Base Workshop (515 ABW) in Bangalore has formalised several strategic Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) designed to bolster the domestic production and technical refinement of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Operating under the aegis of the Ministry of Defence’s Integrated Headquarters, this initiative represents a significant push towards modernisation and the "Atmanirbhar Bharat" (self-reliant India) mission within the realm of autonomous systems.

A primary partnership has been established with Nautical Wings Aerospace, a local start-up known for its specialisation in advanced electric propulsion and composite structures. Through this agreement, the start-up will offer technical guidance and hands-on training to army technicians. This cooperation focuses on the integration of Brushless DC (BLDC) motors, propeller optimisation, and sophisticated fabrication techniques necessary for high-performance drones.





Simultaneously, the workshop has teamed up with Yaanendriya Private Limited, a deep-tech firm incubated at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). This collaboration is centred on the digital "brain" of the drone, specifically targeting AI-enabled flight control systems and ground control stations.





By developing indigenous electronic speed controllers and navigation systems, the partnership seeks to eliminate the Indian Army's reliance on foreign-sourced technology for its autonomous platforms.





Recognising the security risks inherent in modern drone warfare, a third MoU was signed with the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) in Gandhinagar. This alliance focuses on the critical fields of drone forensics and hardware security.





The university will provide a structured framework to assess vulnerabilities and develop countermeasures against hostile drone usage or cyber-attacks that could compromise military hardware.





Collectively, these agreements transform the 515 ABW into a technical incubator for defence innovation. By bridging the gap between military requirements and civilian expertise, the workshop is positioning itself at the forefront of the rapidly evolving technological landscape.





These efforts are intended to ensure that the Indian Army remains operationally prepared while strengthening the nation’s internal defence manufacturing ecosystem.





Agencies











